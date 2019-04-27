Ever feel a little down during a long day at Jazz Fest? The sun, all that dancing (or even just walking), maybe the self-inflicted damage of the night before – it happens to the best of us.

Want to instantly vanquish it? Come with me, as we embark on yet another DIY Jazz Fest food mash up!

It is a New Orleans/Cuban frozen coffee combination I call el cohete, “the rocket."

It can help you log a full day at Jazz Fest and then power through to the night shows, and it's all completely legal.

We start with a frozen coffee at Food Area 2 from New Orleans Coffee Company (the same local brand that brings us Cool Brew).

Then we walk over to Food Area 1 and get an espresso ice pop from the Congreso Cubano booth.

I bet you can see where this is going.

Dunk the ice pop into the frozen coffee. Let it sit there just a moment as you prepare yourself (and snap a photo). Lift the pop, bite in and taste the good, mellow-sweet, icy-cold coffee flavor as the frozen drink and frozen treat combine. Repeat, using the pop as an edible spoon.

That edible spoon is also a turbocharger. The ice pop gives a good kick on its own, with the equivalent of a cup of espresso in each. Then there's the frozen coffee, a compulsively tasty vehicle to down a lot of caffeine at the speed of dessert. Together it adds up for an exponential effect.

El cohete is one in a series of Jazz Fest food riffs I’ve been messing around with over the past few years, combining different dishes to come up with something new. See the rest below.

The espresso ice pop ($4), or la paleta, is a traditional Cuban treat introduced to Jazz Fest by Congreso Cubano in 2017. I suspect the good folks behind this booth may be sampling their own product, because they are perpetually upbeat and cheerful back there, plating up ropa vieja and yucca fries with chimichurri.

To create el cohete, I used the large, 24 oz. frozen coffee ($6); New Orleans Coffee Co. has serves a smaller coffee ($4); but you might as well go the full monty.

At $10, my combo was pricey for a coffee, reasonable for an indulgence and a downright bargain for anything that will keep your pulse kicking and your energy up like this.

Best of the Jazz Fest DIY mash ups:

To be clear, all these Jazz Fest dishes are perfectly good before getting the mashup treatment. But a defining aspect of Jazz Fest is the way people make the event their own, bringing their style and rituals to the experience, like their outfits and flagpoles and after parties. These food frolics are my flagpole.

Cochon de cracklin' po-boy: The cracklin’ comes from Fatty’s over at Food Area II; the cochon de lait po-boy is from Love at First Bite at Food Area I (just look for the longest line). Together, the cracklin’ adds an intense, audible crunch to the creamy crunch of the po-boy’s slaw, and brings a dense meaty savor to the tender strands of cochon de lait. Caveat: it is very heavy. Split this hybrid sandwich with a friend or be prepared for a nap.

The Asian Cajun soft shell crab po-boy: This sandwich combines two unlikely running partners at the Fair Grounds for their own little jam session -- a traditional soft shell crab po-boy and a crabstick and cucumber salad. It's like a soft shell crab po-boy after a trip through a sushi bar.

Galley Seafood serves up the soft shell crabs every year. A few booths down in Food Area II, Ajun Cajun serves a crabstick salad. Stuff some crabstick alongside the real crab in the po-boy and it’s like a cool, creamy-tasting slaw with a mild marine flavor. The salad’s marinated, thin-sliced cucumber and green onions add cool crunch and variation, along with the tiny pop of tobiko, the familiar fish roe.

Spicy sambal sauce offered among the Ajun Cajun stand’s self-serve condiments is the crucial finale, bringing garlicky, chile-fired heat. The result is highly flavorful, with different tastes and textures in each bite.

Boudin grilled cheese: Get an order of boudin balls at Food Area I from Papa Ninety. These are spicy and moist and well seasoned under crunchy outer shells. Enjoy one as is. Then walk over to the Kids Area, where Joyce’s Lemonade stand serves a good old-fashioned grilled cheese sandwich. Peel back the white bread, mash a boudin ball down into the gooey yellow American cheese, press it back together. Now dig in to an Acadiana-Americana original.

Keeping cool with a kick: A big, tropical-yellow scoop of mango freeze is one of the classic tastes of Jazz Fest, and it can be a true boost on a sweltering day at the Fair Grounds.

It even has two booths, one in Food Area I and over by the Louisiana Folklife Village. Can it be a coincidence that both are located near stands for sparkling wine?

This stuff is sold by the can. Pour it slowly over the mango freeze, but not all at once (it will overflow). Make a bubbly moat around the scoop and start mashing it up a bit. Slurp it off your spoon, adding wine as you make room. Pretty soon you have a mango freeze mimosa to keep you cool with a kick.