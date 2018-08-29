The corner of Mid-City around the new hospitals and along Tulane Avenue and Broad Street has drawn a wide variety of new eateries lately. The next addition here combines a few familiar ideas in one.

Agave House opened this week at 2549 Banks St. It's a Mexican restaurant, with tacos and burritos and a bar lined with tequila. But from there the menu extends to pastas, steaks, seafood and other dishes not typical to the cantina format.

Agave House is out to be a casual neighborhood restaurant where Mexican flavors are the starting point, in the same way that other eateries start with Creole-Italian.

“The flavors are Mexican, but it’s a more progressive look at how you do them,” said Michael Corolla, the restaurant’s operations manager.

Seafood pasta and enchilada pasta, entrée salads and blackened fish are on the menu, while crab cakes, crawfish nachos, guacamole and spinach dip with fresh jalapenos start things off (see the opening menu below).

The menu will grow as Agave House gets rolling, and manager Eddie Giron said seafood would be a big part of how it expands.

Agave House occupies a building that was originally renovated as Melt, a grilled cheese concept that closed in June after about two years in business.

It has much the same layout, with an open kitchen up front and a bar in the back of the main dining room. An outdoor patio, cloistered behind the building roughly doubles the seating, and a second rooftop patio adds a distinctly different perch for this part of town. Corollo said the goal is to give the restaurant different social spaces to appeal to a broad base.

"This area, it's really coming up and when a new place opens it just adds to the overall draw," he said. "We're happy to be part of it."

Agave House sits a block away from the massive new hospital complexes. It’s directly across from Fharmacy, a stand-out joint for burgers and modern comfort food.

The nearby blocks have seen recent additions like the Asian-inspired eatery fusion Marjie’s Grill, the brunch spot the Ruby Slipper, the café Coffee Science and the Creole soul spot Chef D’z.

Echo’s Pizza joined the circuit a few blocks farther up Banks Street, while on the Canal Street side of the hospitals a spinoff of the Praline Connection and a Waffle House location have taken root recently.

Agave House

2549 Banks St.

Sun.-Thu. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Fri. and Sat.11 a.m.-midnight

