A familiar food truck returns to the streets of downtown New Orleans next week, as a restart for the creative cooks behind it and a bridge to their next act.

Dirty Dishes is memorably named, and with its menu of mac-and-cheese dishes and outrageous sandwiches its flavors make an impression too. Consider "the munchie," a mac-and-cheese grilled cheese sandwich with pulled pork for good measure, or waffles topped with raspberry jam and brie.

Artis and Lesley Turner first rolled out the truck a few years back, then landed a spot in the St. Roch Market and eventually started a new concept called Pressed, an upbeat, downtown cafe for healthier sandwiches and salads.

Pressed closed last year, and the Turners are going back to what got them started in the first place. When they call food “dirty,” after all, it is high praise.

“Dirty is the essence of good food, you can’t have a good dish without it being dirty, that feeling you get from it,” said Lesley Turner.

In their kitchen, though, it need not necessarily be decadent. Turner developed a cashew cheese for a vegan mac-and-cheese (she’s a vegan herself) and fields a gluten free version too.

The food truck will have a build-your-own mac-and-cheese menu (see below), with toppings like hot sausage, shrimp and ground turkey, and it also puts together office catering orders.

Next up, the Turners hope to open a brick-and-mortar brunch location for Dirty Dishes and they’ll also be hosting pop-ups around different events, including a Mother’s Day brunch taking shape.

Starting April 2, the Dirty Dishes truck will be set up shop following this schedule, from 9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Tuesdays: LSU Health Sciences Center, Bolivar Street at Tulane Avenue

Wednesdays: Howard Avenue at Carondelet Street

Thursdays: Energy Center, Loyola Avenue at Poydras Street

Fridays: LSU Health Sciences Center, Bolivar Street at Tulane Avenue

dirtydishesmenu Dirty Dishes food truck menu

