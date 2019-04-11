3301 Bienville St., (504) 372-2289

Is it a butcher shop with sandwiches or a sandwich shop with a butcher case? Piece of Meat is the sum of many parts, including small-ag raw cuts, artisan salumi, charcuterie and the great sandwiches, special plates and meat boards composed from them. All are braided around the idea of connoisseurship, and that’s made this busy, multi-faceted spot a true hub for meat lovers. Grab a beer and a seat at the counter bar for a view right into the butcher shop operation and don’t forget to get a little something for home from the meat case. Lunch and dinner Thu.-Sat., Mon., Tue., brunch Sat., Sun. $$

641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737

If you’re loving the wider variety of fine cheese in New Orleans, thank St. James and its cheesemongers. Mixing the feel of a busy city deli with a world-class cheese shop, these delicious emporiums have made a difference in the city's access and appreciation of great cheese from around the world and, increasingly, the U.S. Get a cheese-laden sandwich or salad at lunch or a cheeseboard to pair with the cider or beer at happy hour, and then you can thank yourself for a good choice. Lunch daily, dinner Thu.-Sat. (till 8 p.m.) $