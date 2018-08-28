In New Orleans, past meals aren’t always confined to the past. Sometimes they’re the next thing you eat.

This town has a keener sense than most of its own history, and that extends to the dining room. If you want to experience how a New Orleans meal might’ve unfolded in your birth year, there are restaurants that can accommodate with their regular menus — and no mortal on this Earth has a birth year too distant.

Sometimes this is viewed as a shortcoming of New Orleans dining. I think it’s a strength. After all, it’s hardly the only option on the table. It’s a unique service New Orleans provides between the modern bistros and burrito bars and poke parlors that we, like every other city, now have.

Lately, though, the meals from bygone times have taken on new resonance for me. That’s because we have seen the return of restaurants and even particular dishes once thought lost to oblivion.

By oblivion, of course, I mean Hurricane Katrina and the cruelly flawed response to it. New Orleans lost more in a stroke than some places will ever have.

But these days, there’s gathering evidence that you can never fully count a restaurant out.

This year’s Katrina anniversary marks No. 13, an unlucky number but not a particularly big milestone. We should probably just ignore it. But I can’t. Because this time of year, when I think about what we lost, my gratitude is also refreshed for how much more came back, how much the people of this city willed back into being.

+2 When the chips were down after Katrina, neighborhood bars gave their finest hour The Banks Street Bar was pretty ragged in November 2005. But as I approached, it looked like an oasis, and one as improbable as a mirage.

That goes for restaurants too, and sometimes it’s a long play.

Last year, we saw the return of Dunbar’s Creole Cuisine, one of the classics of black Creole cooking before Katrina. The gumbo, the red beans, the chicken, the people — it’s all back in a new location on Earhart Boulevard. Also in 2017, Gabrielle returned, restoring one of the acclaimed fine dining spots of its day and providing a vivid reminder of how enduring Louisiana flavor can be.

And this summer, Barrow’s Catfish brought back the famous dish of Barrow’s Shady Inn. Different location, same family, same catfish, fantastic reception from a city that had not forgotten.

By coming back all these years later, they also are reminders of how lucky we are that so many New Orleans restaurants came back at any point. For some, it took weeks or many months. For others, like Charlie’s Steak House, it took years and new owners to restore a beloved restaurant in the same spirit.

In every single case, it took a decision to do it again, to rebuild, to recommit to this city.

Food memories stay with us. We’re lucky our restaurants have stayed with us too.

+21 Taco trucks, a post-Katrina lifeline, have transformed New Orleans street food Like any proud cook, Iris Cardona gets a thrill when people tell her they like her food.

+6 Ian McNulty: A dozen years after Hurricane Katrina, why even 'lost restaurants' have a way of sticking with us When I first moved to New Orleans, back in 1999, I was amazed by how often people talked about restaurants that no longer existed. But I had i…