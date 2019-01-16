Wayne Baquet Sr. stood inside the Rendon Inn with highlights from a big Saints win on the TVs behind him, the first Monday lunch customers trickling in and a cup of gumbo in his hand. He was tasting, and assessing.

“We’re known for our gumbo,” he said. “It has to be right.”

Baquet is proprietor of Li’l Dizzy’s Café. The Treme restaurant is indeed known for its gumbo, in the way that Domilise’s is known for po-boys, the way Angelo Brocato's is known for cannoli. It's a classic that's become synonymous with the place.

Now, he has a second Li’l Dizzy’s location in the Rendon Inn, a barroom with a long pedigree on the border of Broadmoor and Gert Town.

Working from the bar’s large kitchen, a crew well-acquainted with the Baquet family's signature flavors have essentially duplicated the Li’l Dizzy’s menu in a different setting.

Can't see video below? Click here.

That means there’s a lunch buffet (served Monday through Saturday), a Sunday brunch and a familiar schedule of specials, from smothered pork chops to stuffed peppers.

Because Rendon Inn keeps later hours than Li’l Dizzy’s, there’s also a nighttime menu of mainstays like fried chicken, po-boys and bar snacks served until 10 p.m. daily.

Gumbo is always available.

“This is real, throwback Creole soul food,” said Baquet. “You’re getting gumbo every day here.”

The Baquet gumbo goes back generations in this restaurant family. It is a benchmark for classic Creole gumbo: earthy-dark, slurpable, restorative and teeming with ham hunks and sweet shrimp, hot sausage and quartered crabs, their essence steeped into the roux.

This new Li’l Dizzy’s and its predecessor in Treme are just the latest additions to a long New Orleans family food story. By Baquet’s reckoning, it goes back to at least 1947 and Paul Gross Chicken Coop, opened by his great aunt at the corner of Bienville and North Roman streets. A later restaurant, Eddie’s on Law Street, would bring wider acclaim. The family would operate a string of other eateries around town.

At one point, Baquet recalled, they had three open at once, with locations in the old Lake Forest Plaza mall and the Krauss department store on Canal Street while the old Eddie’s was still rolling. Others would follow, including Zachary's on Oak Street. Baquet opened Li'l Dizzy's in 2005, using the nickname his grandson Zachary earned with his trumpet playing chops.

This new expansion to Rendon Inn comes as the first Li’l Dizzy’s has grown in popularity, adding many visitors now drawn to Treme to its ranks of local regulars. There is routinely a wait for tables, especially on weekends.

“There are times we just can’t get everybody in,” Baquet said. “So we’re hoping some people will come here. Maybe we can shuttle them.”

The buffet, introduced this week, is filled with downhome New Orleans flavors and set up for quick self-service. A Monday lunch brought red beans and rice (naturally) and fried chicken, house-made hot sausage, smoked sausage, steamed vegetables and baked macaroni.

The line up changes daily, but always includes a small salad bar, bread pudding and a tureen of that gumbo, which at the Rendon Inn is arrayed on a pool table converted at lunch to buffet service (look for the gumbo by the corner pocket).

The kitchen is managed by Baquet’s nephew Wayne Jourdain (there are lots of Waynes in this family). He got his start in the business working at Eddie’s, busing tables before eventually moving up to the fryer.

"I've been cooking for Wayne a long time," Jourdain said. "We know exactly what he expects. When people come here, I want them to know it’s Dizzy’s.."

To Baquet, the setting in a bar speaks a bit to his own history. Paul Gross Chicken Coop, he points out, was a 24-hour bar and restaurant, serving cold beer and offering, as it proudly advertised back in its day, air conditioning.

The Rendon Inn dates to 1933, the not-coincidental year of Repeal. It has undergone a series of renovations, different eras and different owners through the years. Today it feels like a neighborhood joint with a new polish. There's a line up of local craft beer on tap, old newspaper clippings on the walls and a covered patio out back.

The bar also still doubles as a de facto club house for Cleveland Browns fans, who finally had more to cheer last season.

The Rendon Inn has had some interesting food through the years. Its kitchen was once home to J’Anita’s, a quirky, delicious eatery that moved around between a few spots. But many around here still remember the straight-up plate lunches that were once Rendon Inn's calling card.

With Li’l Dizzy’s now in the house its deeply-local flavors feel right at home in the center of the city.

Li’l Dizzy’s Café at the Rendon Inn

4501 Eve St., 504-218-7106

Lunch and dinner daily

Li’l Dizzy’s Café

1500 Esplanade Ave., 504-569-8997

Breakfast and lunch daily, brunch Sun.

+16 Louisiana Products, tiny eatery, 'anchor' of Warehouse District, to close after 34 years The lunch schedule — from Monday red beans to Friday catfish — has been as reliable as clockwork at Louisiana Products, a tiny Creole deli in …

+21 8 stories of character (and characters) in New Orleans food for 2018 New Orleans banks on its reputation as a food city the way other places rely on their beaches or mountains.

+5 Creole soul spot Chef D’z Café returns with new home in Treme Chef D’z Café has moved around a few times. But no matter the address the food let you know you could only be in New Orleans.