So, the season premiere of "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" featuring The Trolley Stop on St. Charles Avenue didn't exactly get rave reviews on social media from those New Orleanians who tuned in.
TV crews visited the restaurant last fall for filming, and the results were aired on Fox on Thursday night.
Noted one inspired viewer on Twitter: "AINT NOBODY GOING TO TROLLEY STOP FOR A FRITTATA!!!!"
Gambit editor Kevin Allman noted at the beginning of the show that Ramsay said "I'm in the Garden District" as b-roll video showed the French Quarter. Oops.
And there was plenty more snark where that came from...
Can't see module below? Click here.