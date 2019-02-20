The coffee will start pouring again at a longtime café space in the American Can Apartments in Mid-City, though this time it comes with a menu of Latin dishes too.

Revelator at American Can is slated to open Thursday (Feb. 21), serving breakfast and lunch daily, 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.

It’s the latest from Revelator Coffee Company, a Southern regional coffee chain based in Birmingham, Alabama. The company has two coffee shops in downtown New Orleans and the Latin American restaurant Paloma Café in the Bywater.

This new Revelator at American Can melds the two concepts, bringing some flavors from Paloma Café into a modern coffee shop setting.

It serves a short menu (see below), with breakfast items like egg tacos, avocado toast, chia pudding and chorizo-and-egg biscuit sandwiches. At lunch, there’s adobo chicken, marinated pork or roasted cauliflower served as tacos, salads or grain bowls.

The new café is in a slot at the American Can Company apartment complex that had long been home to a PJ’s Coffee location. It’s adjacent to the wine store and wine bar Pearl Wine Co. and shares a parking lot with a Thursday location of the Crescent City Farmers Market (3-7 p.m.).

This area has been magnetic for coffee shops and cafes lately, with Hey! Cafe, Coffee Science, Church Alley and the Station all joining the longer-running coffee spots nearby in the last two years.

Revelator at American Can

3700 Orleans Ave.

Open daily, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.