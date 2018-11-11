The Po-Boy Festival returned to Oak Street this weekend and so did the competition to see which dish would take home the "Best of the Fest" prize.
The fest is open until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Despite there being so many po-boys and only so much time, here's the final list of winners:
- Best Pork: Trenasse's Muffi po-boy
- Best Chicken: Boucherie's smoked chicken po-boy
- Best Beef: Parkway's The James Brown (BBQ shrimp and beef) po-boy
- Best Shrimp: Gulf Taco's Lt. Dan shrimp po-boy
- Best Seafood: Red Fish Grill's BBQ Oyster po-boy
- Most unique: NOLA Boil's Escargot Po-Boy
- Best of the Fest: Parkway's James Brown Po-boy
Saying a po-boy is just another sandwich is like calling a Mardi Gras float just another way to get down the road.