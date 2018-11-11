The Po-Boy Festival returned to Oak Street this weekend and so did the competition to see which dish would take home the "Best of the Fest" prize.

The fest is open until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Despite there being so many po-boys and only so much time, here's the final list of winners:

Best Pork: Trenasse's Muffi po-boy

Best Chicken: Boucherie's smoked chicken po-boy

Best Beef: Parkway's The James Brown (BBQ shrimp and beef) po-boy

Best Shrimp: Gulf Taco's Lt. Dan shrimp po-boy

Best Seafood: Red Fish Grill's BBQ Oyster po-boy

Most unique: NOLA Boil's Escargot Po-Boy

Best of the Fest: Parkway's James Brown Po-boy

