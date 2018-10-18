For years, Louisiana-based brand Krispy Krunchy Chicken has been growing into one of the biggest names in fried chicken by partnering with rural gas stations, inner city convenience stores and other such humble quick-stop shops.

Now, it’s inked a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans as the official chicken for the NBA franchise and, as part of the agreement, will serve its chicken in the Smoothie King Center during games, concerts and other events.

Alexandria-based Krispy Krunchy Foods today announced a five-year marketing partnership with the Pelicans.

Starting tonight, when the crowds turn up to comedian Kevin Hart's show at the Smoothie King Center, they’ll find three Krispy Krunchy Chicken outlets around the venue, said Allison Shapiro Dandry, director of communications and technology.

When the Pelicans host the Sacramento Kings for their first regular season home game, the chicken company will also start in-game promotions that are part of its deal, and serve its chicken as part of suite menus.

The company was founded in Lafayette in 1989 and began expanding outside Louisiana by 2000. Today it counts more than 2,400 locations in 46 states. By comparison, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which was founded in New Orleans but is now based in Miami, recently opened location No. 3,000.

The company does not run its own eateries but supplies chicken, seasoning and other products to independent operators and other brands to serve under the Krispy Krunchy name.

This has made the Krispy Krunchy chicken counter a fixture of many different types of stores. While recipes are standardized, operators have also been known to put their own spin on them or customize how the chicken is cooked and served by location.

As part of the Pelicans marketing partnership, fans will see the Krispy Krunchy name on displays around the court, complete with poultry puns. The final five minutes of home games will be dubbed “Krunch Time.” And during the fourth quarter, there will be a “Fowl Line” promotion. If an opponent misses two free throws in a row, attendees can exchange their ticket stub from that game for a free small side item at Krispy Krunchy Chicken locations in the area, up to a day after the game.

