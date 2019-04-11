723 Dante St., (504) 861-7610

See full listing in 10 restaurants to define New Orleans dining today.

6100 Annunciation St., (504) 895-1111

Clancy's has all the trappings of an upscale restaurant — the fine cuisine, the epic wine list, the prices, and waiters in formal attire. But Clancy’s also has the soul of a neighborhood joint. That’s the way its regulars use it, and that’s the vibe any newcomer drops in to when finding their way to its door deep Uptown. Smoked pork and soft shell crabs, pompano, sweetbreads, paneed veal and crabmeat lumps the size of your wristwatch define the menu. New Orleans character defines the restaurant. Lunch Thu.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$$$

2441 Orleans Ave., (504) 603-2244

So, you think they don’t make restaurants like they used to? At Gabrielle, they did. Not yet 2 years old, Mary and Greg Sonnier’s neighborhood bistro will take you right back to the heyday of New Orleans dining in the 1990s, when their first Gabrielle restaurant was rolling. That means a tight embrace of regional Louisiana flavors, with smart interpretations of the potential but a plain-spokenness and authenticity that feels like a refreshing change of pace today. It’s a small, family-run dining room that feels like it belongs because it focuses on what endures. Lunch Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat. $$$$