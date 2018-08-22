Chef Donald Link is best known for giving New Orleans a taste of his native Cajun country. His next restaurant draws its inspiration from a different compass point.

Gianna will be an Italian restaurant, serving flavors drawn from he and his co-chefs' experiences around Italy. It is to open early in April.

The new restaurant is now taking shape in a grandly-conceived new building at the corner of Magazine and Girod streets called the Kalorama. This five-story, block-long building, with a mix of condos and retail, is part of a wave of new development now reshaping downtown New Orleans.

Gianna's kitchen will be led by Rebecca Wilcomb, now chef de cuisine of Herbsaint. She will be executive chef at Gianna and a partner in the new restaurant. Gianna is named for her grandmother, who lives in Italy, in the Veneto region.

"She taught me how to cook but also how to eat," Wilcomb said. "I want people to have experiences here the way I've experienced food in Italy."

Heather Lolley, the company’s long time operations manager, is also a partner in Gianna, as is Ryan Prewitt, chef and partner in Peche Seafood Grill.

The restaurant space is still a blank slate, but the chefs described its design in broad strokes. It will have a large horseshoe-shaped bar and a layout intended to flow easily between dining areas. It will have an open kitchen, with a wood-burning oven and a pasta making station visible from the dining room. It will have outdoor seating under the broad overhang over the gallery above.

"It will be really simple, fresh food, driven by the ingredients," said Link, comparing the aim here to food from the Italian countryside.

The building is being developed by William B. Reily IV, scion of a family food business, on the site that was once a company garage and a weekly home to the Crescent City Farmers Market (which relocated a few blocks away).

It’s the first new restaurant in New Orleans for Link’s group since opening Peche in 2013 just a block down Magazine Street. In addition to Herbsaint and Peche, the company includes Cochon, Butcher, the event space Calcasieu and La Boulangerie, the longtime Uptown bakery and cafe the company bought in 2015.

The restaurant company has seen a string of hits, though expansions out of the city have not been successful. A second Cochon in Lafayette closed in 2013 after about a year in business; a second location of Butcher in Nashville closed last fall after a two-year run.

With the new plans for Gianna now progressing, Link said his group was "officially done" with expansions outside of New Orleans and would focus on its people and potential close to home.

"That's what this is all about," Link said. "When you have this kind of talent around you, you want to make sure you have opportunities for them to move up with you."

Lolley, who started at the company as Herbsaint's bartender, has been a key member of the Link group's management, though mostly behind the scenes. She will keep the same role in the company while becoming a partner in Gianna.

In New Orleans, the Link group and its chefs have been magnets for high-profile accolades, especially from the James Beard Foundation.

Link won that group's regional honor for Best Chef: South, in 2007. Stephen Stryjewski, his co-chef at Cochon and partner in the company, won the same regional best chef award in 2011.

In 2014, Link’s group hit a double when his Peche Seafood Grill won the award for best new restaurant, and its co-chef, Ryan Prewitt, won Best Chef: South, an award he shared with Sue Zemanick, then the chef of the Uptown restaurant Gautreau’s. Wilcomb won the group’s regional Best Chef: South award in 2017.

Gianna

700 Magazine St., slated to open spring 2019

