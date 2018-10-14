The devastation suffered by communities from Hurricane Michael are well known to New Orleans. So too are the ways to rally in support of neighbors in need as rescue continues and recovery begins.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is now working with its partner Feeding America food banks in the disaster zone.

Make a cash donation here.

Donations of goods are being accepted at its Harahan facility, 700 Edwards Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Requested items include

Bottled water

Cleaning supplies: gloves, mops, brooms, buckets, bleach, eye protection

Non-perishable food items, especially canned soups with pop-top lids

Hygiene products: feminine hygiene products, razors, children’s and adult diapers

At the same time, a coalition of local culinary pros with experience helping feed people after disasters has snapped back into action to help Florida panhandle communities.

Louisiana Flood & Disaster Outreach will prepare food at the Second Harvest facility to serve hot meals in hard-hit areas, and they have issued a call for food supplies as they get cooking this week.

They need bulk donations of food Monday (Oct. 15), before a scheduled cooking day on Tuesday, and will also accept supplies through Oct. 23 for a second cooking day next week.

Donations should be delivered to Second Harvest at 700 Edwards Ave., from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and labeled "Community Kitchen Disaster Relief- Chef Susan Goss and Chef Amy Sins.”

Requested items include:

#10 cans of white beans, green beans and sweet potatoes

canned tomatoes

pasta

grits

flour

sugar

brownie/cake/cookie mix

bouillion base- chicken, vegetable and beef

Already, New Orleans-area restaurants, food purveyors and others have stepped up with supplies to the tune of trinity in gallons, hundreds of pounds of shrimp, smoked meats and gumbo fixings.

