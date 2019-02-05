The local operators of the St. Roch Market food hall have new, similar projects in the works in Chicago and Houston, though when these multi-vendor food hubs open later this year the St. Roch name will be nowhere around them.

The parent company of the local market and its sibling concepts today announced a new name - the Politan Group. The company was previously called Helpful Hound. It will develop markets under the brand name Politan Row.

The new food halls will be called Politan Row Chicago, slated to open in April in a new development that includes the McDonald's headquarters building; and Politan Row Houston, slated to open in the fall that city's West University neighborhood.

The name change comes as the food hall's parent company is being sued by the City of New Orleans over use of the St. Roch Market name. The city, which owns the St. Roch Market building, filed suit in 2018, arguing the company committed trademark infringement when it opened a second St. Roch Market in Miami earlier that year.

In August, federal judge Sarah Vance granted the city's request for an injunction blocking the company from using the St. Roch Market name on future projects until a trial is held on the case. The ruling left in place the St. Roch Market names already in use in New Orleans and Miami. A trial is scheduled for June.

Will Donaldson, a founder of the food hall company and now CEO of Politan Group, addressed the name change in a statement on the company's web site.

"Upon launching St. Roch Market Miami in 2018, we noticed that too much of the story focused on a building in New Orleans, for which our chefs, bartenders, and vendor partners largely had only a limited connection. And while there was a lawsuit along the way, we realized that whatever the outcome, the problem wouldn’t be solved unless we made a change," he wrote.

He wrote that "we realized that we needed a name that could embody our values of individuality, uniqueness, and independence. And from there, the name 'Politan Row' emerged to represent individuals who have come together from very different worldly experiences and backgrounds to bring you something that they feel passionate about. In each concept, there is a unique story and cuisine that allows our guests to explore, learn, and enjoy."

As the company has expanded outside New Orleans, drawing vendors and new food concepts from these other cities, coverage has often centered on its New Orleans connection.

St. Roch Market is in a historic building that was once part of New Orleans' network of food markets, an old world vestige that slowly died away. Later, it was leased as a grocery store, po-boy shop and seafood market.

The property then sat vacant and in tatters for years after Hurricane Katrina and was the subject of a slew of studies intended to guide its future. Eventually, the city allocated $3.7 million to renovate the building before seeking operators to lease it.

In 2014, the New Orleans Building Corp. signed a 10-year lease with a company called Bayou Secret, which would later become Helpful Hound. When the food hall opened in 2015 it was simultaneously cheered as an example of revitalization and ballyhooed as an emblem of gentrification.

The food hall trend has been playing out across the country as old buildings and new developments are revamped for modern collections of small, usually independent food eateries.

Donaldson's company opened a second food hall in downtown New Orleans called Auction House Market, which opened at Magazine and Julia streets last spring with a similar format of walk-up eateries.

