Through several incarnations now, the restaurant in the lobby of the Heritage Plaza office tower in Metairie has occupied dual roles.
Given its perch on the parish line, it's a natural for lunch meetings between the city and the suburbs. Spacious and sleek, it's a notch nicer than the local norm. The bar is an after-hours rallying point for people working in the floors above. The upscale/casual dining room can be a dinner destination for people in the nearby neighborhoods.
Now, it's home to Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks (111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., 504-293-2490), and the balancing act entails the two calling cards in its name.
This new restaurant, which opened in August, combines a steakhouse with a different sort of seafood house.
Next to the filets and strips and rib-eyes, the menu is anchored by steamed seafood, including Dungeness crabs, king crabs and snow crabs, lobster and other varieties. There's a whole section of chilled seafood appetizers (lobster cocktail, wahoo ceviche and Cajun caviar, to name a few) and more fish, shrimp and lobster on the entree list.
It's the latest from namesake restaurateur Desi Vega. He built his name on sizzling steaks, of the sort served at Desi Vega Steakhouse in the CBD and Mr. John’s Steakhouse, farther up St. Charles Avenue, where he's a partner.
He wanted to do something different in Heritage Plaza and found inspiration by looking back into his own history. His family once ran Visko’s, a long-gone Gretna restaurant known for its steamed seafood (Vega’s family bought the restaurant from the founding Vuskovich family).
The working motto here is "more surf, new turf."
Robert Bruce, who was once chef at Mr. John’s, runs the kitchen at Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks. The steaks and steamed seafood speak for themselves. Other dishes show a balance of classic and contemporary.
There's a traditional crabmeat Louie salad with large lumps of crab and crunchy hearts of palm, while the tuna tartare gets an edge of ponzu and miso, with crisp papadum crackers. His Key lime cheesecake combines two desserts for one distinctive finale.
Local hospitality veteran Kevin Delaune is general manager. Vega and Delaune worked together in the early days of Emeril's Restaurant, where Delaune was the longtime manager until earlier this year.
Here, Delaune presides over one of the unique rooms of Metairie dining. Finished in dark wood and brass, the long room stretches from the horseshoe bar past an open kitchen and around to a number of private dining areas and meeting spaces. The private elevator from the parking lot, the wall of windows striped with slat blinds and the elevated view all give it the feel of an upscale club or even a penthouse lounge.
Soon, the restaurant will add an awning and more seating on the patio extending from the bar, adding an al fresco option to the specialty seafood here. The restaurant serves lunch Mon.-Fri., and dinner Tue.-Sat.
James Beard on Tour
Each spring the James Beard awards put a national spotlight on culinary stars in regions around the country. In the fall, the foundation behind those awards sets out on its own tour, bringing rising stars, local legends and visiting chefs together for gala events.
This annual Taste America dinner series returns to New Orleans on Sept. 28, and this time it has a special format. Rather than gathering in one ballroom as in past years, it will consist of dinners held concurrently at four restaurants — Commander’s Palace, Emeril’s Delmonico, Galatoire’s Restaurant and Palace Café.
At each restaurant, host chefs and visiting chefs will collaborate on dinners, with more than 20 chefs participating. Together they constitute an A-list roster of local culinary names.
For the Commander’s Palace dinner, host chef Tory McPhail will be joined by Nathan Richard, of Cavan; Slade Rushing, of Brennan’s; Greg Sonnier, of Gabrielle; and Susan Spicer, of Bayona.
At Emeril’s Delmonico, host chefs Anthony Scanio and David Slater will be joined by Leah Chase, of Dooky Chase’s Restaurant; Jana Billiot, of Restaurant R'evolution; and John Hill and Carl Schaubhut, of DTB.
At the Palace Café dinner, host chefs Gus Martin and Taylor Lorio will be joined by Frank Brigtsen, of Brigtsen's Restaurant; John Currence, of City Grocery, in Oxford, Mississippi; Colleen Quarls, of Turkey & the Wolf; and Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus, of Coquette.
And at Galatoire’s, host chefs Jeff Boullion and Phillip Lopez will be joined by Justin Devillier, of La Petite Grocery and Balise; Michael Gulotta, of Maypop and MoPho; and Meg Bickford, of Commander’s Palace.
Emily Luchetti, acclaimed pastry chef of the San Francisco-based Big Night Restaurant Group, will create dessert for each dinner. Maggie Scales, pastry chef of the local Link Restaurant Group, will field the bread.
Tickets are $500. The Commander’s Palace edition was sold out at this writing.
As part of the Taste America event, on Sept. 29, McPhail of Commander’s Palace and Luchetti, the San Francisco pastry chef, will conduct free cooking demonstrations and book signings at the Sur La Table kitchen store in Baton Rouge.
For schedules and dinner tickets, see jamesbeard.org/taste-america-new-orleans.