Conjure an image of the classic New Orleans dive bar, and the watering holes that Igor Margan developed around town may spring to mind.

Raffish, welcoming, open 24/7, liable to draw and mix people from any walk of local life, they are there for a night on the town or a drink after a late shift. You can even do your laundry in back while draining a few suds by the bar, in a unique blending of necessities.

For the last week, though, some of the drinks raised over Margan’s bars have been in tribute to the founder.

Margan died Dec. 4 at age 71, after living for years with cancer. Susan Brooks, his longtime business partner, confirmed the news today. Services were held privately.

The businesses he developed have been part of the New Orleans bar scene for more than 40 years. The oldest, Igor’s Lounge & Game Room on St. Charles Avenue, dates to 1974. Igor’s Check Point Charlie on Esplanade Avenue, Lucky’s on St. Charles Avenue and Igor’s Buddha Belly on Magazine Street all followed.

These bars will continue operation as usual, Brooks said, following a plan she said Margan had laid out years in advance.

Born in 1947 in what was then known as Yugoslavia, he left war-torn Eastern Europe with his family as a young boy and spent most of his life in New Orleans.

He served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He had a stint selling insurance door to door but soon found his calling in the bar business.

While his name was etched in neon above the door of Igor’s Lounge, Margan himself was more behind the scenes than the face of the business. As news of his death has spread on social media, friends and former employees have shared memories of him as a gregarious, generous and life-loving man.

His bars each hold their own ground and have developed their own niches. Some are situated right on Carnival parade routes, and astride the commuting paths of people working in the hospitality industry downtown. He once also had a restaurant, Igor's Garlic Clove, next to the original Igor's Lounge.

Check Point Charlie, meanwhile, hosts live music from local bands. When it opened in the 1980s at the junction of Frenchmen Street and Esplanade Avenue, that neighborhood's commercial strip was only just beginning its gradual transformation into a nightlife destination.

Each share some touchstones with their 24-hour schedule, pool tables, menus of burgers and bar food, often prepared by the bartender, those laundry machines and, for their many regulars, good times.

Margan is survived by his wife Halina Ring Margan.

+19 Take an old fashioned cocktail, add the holidays, stir memories You can count the ingredients for the classic whiskey old fashioned on the fingers of one hand.

+11 At Small Mart, bagels, curry, coffee and (a tiny) slice of French Quarter life In a Decatur Street storefront the size of a delivery truck, Small Mart serves bagels from New York and quick curries and street food inspired…

+6 Bud's Broiler's oldest location in New Orleans shuts down temporarily amid court battle The oldest location of the New Orleans burger chain Bud's Broiler has shut down, at least temporarily, amid a court battle playing out between…