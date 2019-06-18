In 2009, when the first Satsuma Cafe opened, the idea of farm-to-table local sourcing in New Orleans was alive and well but mostly limited to the realm of upscale dining.

Starting in the Bywater, this small cafe helped expand the options, serving farmers market produce through a casual, step-right-up breakfast and lunch format.

In June, Satsuma opened its third location (1320 Magazine St., 504-354-9869), this time in a stretch of the Lower Garden District that has lately become a hot spot for restaurants and bars.

This new Satsuma is part of a mixed-use development called Framework, a pair of modern buildings with a landscaped courtyard between them and a large patio of tropical plants and artificial turf.

Like its Framework neighbor, the wine bar Claret, Satsuma is set back from the street and opens to this patio, giving it a tucked away feel.

A new Chinese restaurant called Blue Giant is taking shape on the same block, and the casual restaurant Thalia from the owners of Coquette will soon open nearby. Longtime breakfast/lunch café Surrey’s, the bar Barrel Proof, a French Truck Coffee café, the nano brewer Courtyard Brewing and dessert destination Bakery Bar are all in close proximity.

From their Bywater original, Satsuma founders Cassi Dymond and Peter Dymond added a Maple Street expansion in 2012 near the uptown universities.

While all three restaurants share a core menu of breakfast sandwiches and egg plates, salads and lunch sandwiches, Peter Dymond said each location creates its own specials. These will start at the new location in the weeks ahead.

He said the Lower Garden District location was attractive for the mix of businesses in the complex and for its proximity to different neighborhoods. Downtown, with its offices, hotels and the convention center, just a few blocks away.

Satsuma serves coffee drinks and its own line of bottled cold-pressed juice blends. It does not serve alcohol, focusing more on the casual café model than the boozy brunch business.

The new location gleams with custom cypress woodwork from local craftsman Matthrew Holdren and works a modern style across its window-lined space.

The café has patio seating and a paid parking lot across Magazine Street.

Satsuma Café

1320 Magazine St., 504-354-9869

Daily 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (closes at 3 p.m. week of June 17)

Also: 3218 Dauphine St., 504-304-5962; 7901 Maple St., 504-309-5557

