For a little while, at least, it looked like the Warehouse District was turning into a bastion of beer in New Orleans as large, beer-based businesses set up shop downtown.

This week, however, one of the biggest turned off the taps.

The World of Beer location at 300 Julia St. has closed. The lights were off at the sprawling, tavern-style spot, and a sign taped inside the door announced it had closed. The company has not yet responded to a inquiry about future plans for the property.

World of Beer is a Tampa, Florida-based chain with more than 70 locations across the country. They stock more than 500 beer brands, including dozens on tap, and serve menus of burgers and sandwiches, salads and bar snacks.

The brand first expanded into the New Orleans market in 2014 with a Metairie location, at 4100 Veterans Blvd., which lasted two years before closing in 2016.

The Warehouse District location opened in the summer of 2015.

With its cluster of hotels, many residential complexes and proximity to the convention center, the area has attracted many different restaurant and bar concepts. In 2015, beer seemed to be the running theme, though it has not proven to be a sure bet.

That same year, the Warehouse District also saw the debut of the Tchoupitoulas Beer Garden just around the corner at 840 Tchoupitoulas St. This was a huge, Oktoberfest-themed tavern intended to resemble a German beer garden, but it didn’t last long, closing in 2016.

Earlier that year, Wood Pizza Bistro and Taproom opened at 404 Andrew Higgins Blvd., turning a former ice house into a pizzeria and beer bar with a large patio. It closed over the summer.

