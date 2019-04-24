Maybe because they were scare last year is why I’m craving Louisiana strawberries so much this spring.
“The freeze last year destroyed most of the crop,” said Allison Richard, chef at the High Hat Café in New Orleans. The restaurant gets its berries — the festival variety — from Johndales Strawberry Farm in Ponchatoula.
These smaller berries have a "great concentrated flavor,” Richard said, making them perfect for pie. During the berry season, the kitchen will go through eight to 12 flats a week.
“During Jazz Fest, we’ll fly through them,” she said.
High Hat’s strawberry pie is light, not too sweet and the perfect ending to any summer meal. I sampled it during a recent lunch there, and Richard was happy to share the recipe. It’s so simple I made one that day in time to take to an evening event, along with my version of their salad special.
Judy Walker's Roux Believer: Recipes for Strawberry pie; Roasted Balsamic Strawberry Jam, and Syrup; Strawberry, Goat Cheese and Pecan Salad
Most pies like this use Jell-O to hold the strawberries in place. High Hat makes its own gelling mixture with the tops of berries, a little sugar, gelatin and cornstarch, flavored with vanilla and lemon juice. It cooks in five minutes and is easy to do.
The salad has strawberries, goat cheese and pecans. The dressing incorporates leftover strawberry balsamic liquid from making roasted balsamic strawberries. Oh. My. Goodness. So different, with a deep, concentrated flavor that’s addictive.
Another New Orleans restaurant, Adolfo Garcia's short-lived Primitivo, created a savory roasted balsamic strawberry jam that's delicious served with cornbread. A friend inspired by this memory roasted batches of berries and forwarded her own recipe recently. It’s fantastic over chocolate gelato, with yogurt or with toast and goat or cream cheese.
My recommendation: Hit your farmers market, buy a flat of Louisiana strawberries and start experimenting. We all need to make up for last year.