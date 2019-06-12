One recent evening, students came to the Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine in New Orleans for the fifth of six community cooking classes. Family programming coordinator and instructor Katie Pedroza, volunteers and a Tulane University dietitian student waited, along with recipes in plastic sleeves.
For two hours, they got a free hands-on cooking lesson, 11 healthy high-fiber, low-sodium recipes for snacks and desserts, and a meal of the dishes they just cooked. Volunteers prepped the food, washed dishes and enjoyed the buffet.
“We try for 20 to 24 participants,” Pedroza said as the students put on aprons. They cook in pairs and, by this point, make two or three recipes each class. “We have all the equipment and ingredients, their mise en place, all set up for them.”
Tulane’s Goldring Center, the first teaching kitchen of its kind at a medical school, trains medical students in a big, handsome kitchen. It also offers adult and children’s classes for the public, using a treasure trove of healthy recipes from culinarymedicine.org.
Ten categories of recipes on the site range from appetizers and baby food to seasoning and snacks. Many Louisiana favorites are among the dishes. Student Steve Lindsley said the lower-calorie, quick red beans and rice the class made were some of the best he'd ever had.
Pedroza talked about getting more fruit into the diet, complex and simple carbohydrates, drinking soda and more. She’s persuasive and practical, not strident.
Aunt and nephew Lynette Thornton and Taray Roberts cooked fudgy black bean brownies and quinoa lettuce wraps with spicy peanut sauce.
“We enrolled to evolve our repertoire for eating healthy,” Roberts said. Thornton, who was chopping a good Louisiana-size amount of garlic for the quinoa mixture, said she was a vegetarian for five years before moving back to New Orleans and gaining 15 pounds in a year. Now, they’re learning how to make excellent choices, she said.
Co-workers Ana Richard and Laura Braud “are very beginner learner chefs,” Richard said. “Princess chefs. We’re learning to properly chop vegetables.”
“Apparently, there’s a wrong way to cut an onion,” Braud said deadpan as she seasoned chickpeas.
Meanwhile, Allison Clark spooned out batter for chewy banana nut oatmeal cookies.
“I asked my doctor for nutrition info because I wanted to lose some weight," Clark said. "And wanted to make sure I wasn’t eating dreck.”