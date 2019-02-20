“Gourmet Cooking for One or Two” by April Anderson, Page Street Publishing Co., 176 pages, paperback, $21.99
Food blogger and author April Anderson says she believes “cooking is one of the kindest things you can do for yourself.” But, since many recipes are written for four or more, it’s not easy for the solo home cook to find satisfying recipes that serve just enough for them.
Anderson decided to write a cookbook with recipes for what she calls “comfort food-inspired dinners for one or two,” thus eliminating the prospect of eating the same thing for several days or having wasted leftovers.
Her cookbook, “Gourmet Cooking for One or Two,” doesn’t separate its recipes into breakfast, main dishes, side dishes, and desserts. Instead, Anderson offers dinner recipes for updated classics (Chicken Noodle Casserole and Mushroom Pancetta Bolognese); scaled-down comfort food (Balsamic Pot Roast); 30-minute single-serving dinners (Poblano Black Bean Rice and Chicken Bowl); simple one-pan, one-pot and sheet-pan dinners (Beef Stroganoff with Toast); and two-serving soups, stews and chilis. Some recipes have ingredients for making both a main dish and a side dish.
Anderson suggests purchasing only what you need. In other words, see if you can buy chicken breasts or pork chops individually and hit the produce department’s pre-prepped vegetable section.
The book’s recipes are easy to follow and each is accompanied by a full-color photograph.
“Gourmet Cooking for One or Two” is sure to provide inspiration for anyone cooking for themselves.
