The Ruby Slipper has lately been expanding around the region, spreading its New Orleans and Southern brunch flavors up to Baton Rouge and down the Gulf coast.

The next addition is now taking shape in the heart of New Orleans, and within a few blocks of two other Ruby Slipper locations.

The homegrown brunch brand will open a new restaurant in the French Quarter at 204 Decatur St. The address had long been home to Olivier’s Creole Restaurant but has been empty since that eatery closed in 2015.

Renovations are now underway, and this latest Ruby Slipper is slated to open in late August or early September.

It will be a smaller restaurant than the locations the Ruby Slipper has lately been opening, with about 60 seats.

"It will have the same feel that customers are used to, but it will be a little cozier and we're excited about that," said Veronica Ridgley, the company's brand marketing manager. "It will be more like our original location where it all started."

Like its siblings, it will serve brunch all day, every day. The menu starts with breakfast basics but extends into the seafood-centered, poached-egg, hollandaise-glazed dishes common to the city's fancier Creole brunch destinations.

Through the years, the format has proven versatile enough to draw locals convening for morning business meetings and also visitors rolling slowly out of bed and into a round of bloody Marys.

This Decatur Street restaurant will be the tenth location for the Ruby Slipper, and the sixth in New Orleans.

One of those locations is just two blocks away, on the other side of Canal Street in the CBD. Another is seven blocks away, further up Canal Street at Burgundy Street. And a third is about a mile away in the Marigny.

The dynamics of the downtown brunch business, however, are highly influenced by nearby hotels, and two addresses on either side of Canal Street can feel more distant than they look on a map. The other downtown Ruby Slipper locations have drawn distinct clienteles, and the company is banking that this French Quarter edition will too.

"We see a different audience at each location, they have their own personalities and that's what you want," Ridgley said. "We're hoping that's what happens here and that this makes us more connected to the Quarter."

The Ruby Slipper had an unlikely start, and one tied to the post-Katrina recovery period in New Orleans.

Founders Jennifer and Erich Weishaupt opened their first restaurant in 2008 in Mid-City when the neighborhood was still building back from the levee failures.

They had no restaurant management experience but had a hunch that a breakfast spot would be the kind of amenity to help draw people back to their neighborhood. The name is a “Wizard of Oz” reference – “there’s no place like home” was a sentiment that hit home for New Orleans people digging in after Katrina. From that first restaurant (which they closed late last year when they opened a larger location nearby) the Ruby Slipper began expanding in 2010.

Another local brunch spot is also expanding at the opposite end of the French Quarter along the same street.

Toast, which got its start Uptown, plans to open the irresistibly named French Toast this fall eight blocks away at 1035 Decatur St. It will be the third Toast location, including a second edition in Gentilly by the Fair Grounds Race Course that opened in 2016.

Ruby Slipper

204 Decatur St., projected to open late summer 2018

