3141 Ponce de Leon St., (504) 301-0848

Say this restaurant’s name and I don’t think about figs. I think about falafel, and immediately, I crave the fresh and pickled garnishes and palette of garlicky sauces, smooth dips, crusty bread and earthy spice that accompanies a platter of it here. This tiny, adorable, utterly modern eatery carries a fresh, small-batch aesthetic across its menu of kebabs, sandwiches, fries and salads. See also its related hummus stand and deli in the CBD’s Pythian Market. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $

117 Decatur St., (504) 218-5874; 940 Canal St., (504) 522-4504

Cleo’s built a following with well-composed, inexpensive Arabic standards and became one of the best options for quality food after midnight. The second location in the French Quarter greatly expands the range with stylish design, a broader menu and an in-house pita bakery. Hummus augmented with fried cauliflower or za'atar shrimp and tagines, Egyptian seafood soup, steak and koftes join the familiar wraps and dips. At either location, check out the collection of imported candy and sodas. BYOB. Both locations 24/7 $$ (Canal) and $$$ (Decatur)

5757 Magazine St., (504) 324-7770

It would have been hard to predict that Uptown would see dueling upscale Israeli restaurants, each fielding similar menus of roasted meats, elaborate hummus and wonderful wood-oven pita bread. But after chef Alon Shaya left the restaurant that bears his name, he soon opened Saba a mile up the street. It is a beautiful space, serving the kind of food that makes you want to fill up a table with many plates and hungry friends and just feast. Saba edges its predecessor for moving the bar a bit higher, and for that bounce and sense of purpose, you can feel at an ambitious, independent restaurant. Lunch and dinner daily. $$$$