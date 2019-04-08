The Lenten fish fry is a tradition that spans many communities and is robustly upheld around the New Orleans area.
Here are details on what's on offer. To submit information on fish fry events, email crescentcity@theadvocate.com.
Algiers
ALL SAINTS: 300 Ptolemy St., behind the church. 11 a.m. every Friday through April 19. Menus: April 12: fried fish or eggplant casserole or stuffed crab and macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread and drink. April 19: fried fish, eggplant casserole, crawfish balls, crawfish jambalaya or stuffed crab, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, bread, cake and drink. Place orders at (504) 368-0335.
HOLY NAME OF MARY: 342 Olivier St. Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council 1724 sponsors. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 12. Catfish plate, $9; shrimp plate, $11; shrimp and catfish plate, $10; shrimp Creole, $7; crawfish boulettes, two for $1; dessert, $1. Served with fries, choice of potato salad, green beans or coleslaw, and bread.
ST. ANDREW THE APOSTLE: 3101 Eton St. Knights of Columbus Council No 9107 sponsors. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with to-go orders starting at 4:30 p.m., April 12. Fish dinner, shrimp dinner or combo dinner with fries, green beans, coleslaw and hush puppies, $10; gumbo, $6; cheese pizza, $2 a slice; soft drinks and water, $1.
Belle Chasse
OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP: KC Hall, 9016 La. 23. Father Peter Boerding Council 6357 Knights of Columbus sponsors. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 12. Catfish dinners, $10; shrimp dinners, $11; fish and shrimp combo, $12; oyster dinners, fish and oyster combo, or shrimp or oyster combo, $13; catfish po-boys, $9; shrimp po-boys, $10; oyster po-boys, $11. All plates include coleslaw, French bread and either fries or white beans. Sides: soup du jour, $6.50; white beans and rice, $4; french fries, $1.50. Soft drinks, desserts sold separately.
Covington
ST. PETER: 130 E. Temperance St., Covington. Knights of Columbus Council 12906 sponsors April 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the cafeteria. Fried catfish, Gulf shrimp, homemade potato salad, coleslaw, fries, French bread. $10. Drinks, desserts sold (free Abita root beer refills).
MOST HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH: 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, in the Family Life Center. April 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fried catfish, shrimp or combo with sides of mac and cheese or fries, coleslaw, hush puppies and dessert, $11; or shrimp salad and dessert for $10. Child's plate, $6. Proceeds benefit charities supported by the church and Knights of Columbus.
Gretna
ST. CLETUS: 3600 Claire Ave., behind church. Knights of Columbus Hall Council 8615 sponsors. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 12. Fish, shrimp, oysters, salad, bread, white beans or fries. Prices vary; dessert, drinks sold separately. (504) 201-4449.
Harvey
ST. MARTHA CHURCH: 2555 Apollo Drive. 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 12. Fried catfish, fries, Houston’s famous coleslaw, homemade sweet cornbread. Adults, $10; children, $8. Dine-in or takeout. To preorder, text (504) 460-4319 before 5 p.m. with your name, number of plates and pickup time.
Jefferson
ST. AGNES: 3310 Jefferson Highway. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 12. (Bingo follows.) Fish, shrimp, fries, coleslaw, bread, $11. St. Agnes Men's Club hosts. For information, call (504) 975-6182.
Kenner
PILGRIM BAPTIST CHURCH: 1900 Lloyd Price Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 12. Plates are $10, with a choice between fried fish, mac and cheese and green beans, or fried fish and red beans. Both options come with potato salad, a drink and dessert. Orders of 10 meals or more will be delivered free. To place an order, call Edna Carter at (504) 610-3624.
Lacombe
SACRED HEART OF JESUS: Rouquette Hall (church grounds), 28088 Main St., Lacombe. The Knights of Columbus Lenten fish fries will be April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fish or shrimp, salad, vegetable, bread and dessert, $8; combo fish and shrimp plates, $9; shrimp only, $10. (985) 882-5229.
ST. JOHN OF THE CROSS: 61030 Brier Lake Road, Lacombe. April 12, 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fish, shrimp or combo plates plus desserts from the Ladies’ Guild. $10. (985) 882-6625.
LaPlace
ASCENSION OF OUR LORD: 1809 Greenwood Drive, under tent. Knights of Columbus Council 9623 sponsors. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 12. Adult plates, two pieces of fish (fried or grilled), Cajun boiled corn, potatoes, $10; child plates, one large piece fried or grilled fish, same sides, $8. (985) 652-2615.
Madisonville
ST. ANSELM: 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Fried shrimp, catfish, soft-shell crab, seafood gumbo, sides and more; child’s plate available. April 12; drive-thru begins at 4 p.m.; dine-in at 5 p.m. Prices vary; desserts sold. (985) 845-7342. stanselmparish.org.
Mandeville
MARY, QUEEN OF PEACE: 1515 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville, school cafeteria. Knights of Columbus Council No. 12072 sponsor. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 12. Fried or baked catfish plate, a fried shrimp plate or a fried catfish plate, or fried shrimp po-boy, $10. All come with a green salad, potato salad or french fries, dessert and drink. Children’s mac and cheese also available. Credit cards accepted.
Marrero
HARVEY-MARRERO AMERICAN LEGION: 4101 Patriot St. Legion Post 222 Sons and Ladies Auxiliary Unit sponsors. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 12. Dine-in or takeout. Fish, shrimp or combination, with sides. For information, call the post at (504) 347-4596
Metairie
OUR LADY OF DIVINE PROVIDENCE: 1000 N. Starret Road. Knights of Columbus Council 9347 sponsors. 4 p.m. until sold out, April 12. Church parking lot facing West Metairie Avenue, drive-thru only. Catfish plates, four pieces of fish, potatoes, corn, roll, $9; crawfish pie plates, two pies, potatoes, corn, roll, $9. New item: pint of shrimp étouffée and rice, $5. Boy Scout Troop 172 sells desserts. (504) 466-4511, oldp.org.
ST. ANGELA MERICI: 835 Melody Drive. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 12. Adult fried fish dinners, $9; children's dinners, $7; grilled fish dinners, $11; fried shrimp plates, $13; seafood gumbo, $5; cheese pizzas or fries, $2. Carry-out available. (504) 835-0324.
ST. BENILDE: 1901 Division St. 5 p.m. presale, 5:45 p.m. general public, April 12. Dine-in or takeout. Adult fish plate, $10 presale or $11 door; child’s fried fish plate, $6 presale or $7 door; fish and shrimp combo (guaranteed presale only) $11 presale or $12 door; soft-shell crab plate (guaranteed presale only) $11 presale or $12 door; grilled redfish with shrimp cream sauce, $11 presale or $12 door; seafood muffuletta (presale only), $8 half or $14 whole; crab and corn bisque, $6; seafood gumbo, $5; fish taco, $6; Thai shrimp taco, $6; cheese pizza slice, $2; bread pudding with blueberry sauce, $5; drinks, $1; beer, $3.
New Orleans
BLESSED FRANCIS X. SEELOS: Mother Pauline Center, 4219 Constance St. 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 12. Plates: $10 for adults with fried fish and two sides, bread, dessert; $5 for children with fried fish, one side, bread, dessert. Sides: mac and cheese, green beans, coleslaw. Drinks sold. (504) 943-5566.
GENTILLY KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS NO. 2925: St. James Major, 3736 Gentilly Blvd. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 12. Two large catfish fillets, vegetables, potato salad, bread, $12; sodas, desserts sold separately. Call in preorders: (504) 606-4761.
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS DE LA SALLE COUNCIL 3411: 1025 Napoleon Ave. 6 p.m. April 12. Dinners include fish and fries or crawfish pasta, coleslaw, vegetable, dessert, drink. $9 adult plate; $6 for children. Dine-in or takeout.
ST. GABRIEL THE ARCHANGEL: Parish hall, 5010 Piety Drive. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 12. Baked or fried fish, macaroni and cheese, tossed salad or potato salad, vegetables, bread, dessert, drink. $10. Delivery available for orders of 10 or more. Large orders, call (504) 282-0296.
ST. MARY OF THE ANGELS: 3501 N. Miro St. 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 12. $10; includes soda or bottled water. Advanced orders: (504) 945-3186; fax orders to (504) 945-9115. Delivery available (minimum of four dinners).
MATER DOLOROSA: Church rectory yard, corner Dublin and Plum streets. 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 12. Fried fish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, french fries, garlic bread and soft drink. $10. Knights of Columbus Council No 15676 sponsors.
Paradis
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST: 15405 U.S. 90. 4 p.m. till sold, April 12. Fried catfish with white beans, bread, salad; or seafood gumbo with potato salad. $10 a meal; drinks, desserts $1 each. Pickup or dine-in. (985) 758-2668.
Slidell
ST. LUKE'S: Family Life Center, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell. The Knights of Columbus Council 9973 and the Men's Club sponsor the meals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 12. Drive-thru available. Fried or baked fish, two sides and a roll for $10. The St. Luke Ladies Club will sell desserts. For information, call (985) 641-6429.
ST. MARGARET MARY: 1050 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Get fish, macaroni and cheese and vegetable, with shrimp pasta served from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 12. $10 a plate. Drive-thru service. Girl Scouts sell desserts; Boy Scouts sell drinks. (985) 788-3985.
AMERICAN LEGION: Post 374, 22333 Carey St., Slidell. April 12, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fried or blackened catfish. $10. (985) 643-7276.
Waggaman
OUR LADY OF THE ANGELS: 6851 River Road. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 12. Fried fish dinner, $9; blackened fish dinner, $10; shrimp and okra gumbo dinner, $9; weekly specials such as shrimp and grits, fish cakes, shrimp Alfredo. All served with two sides, homemade school rolls. Eat in or use drive-thru. oloacatholicchurch.org, (504) 436-4459, (504) 300-3229.