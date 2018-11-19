Carolyn Rice has been waiting for this Thanksgiving for a long time, though it will play out a bit differently from how she envisioned it.

This is the first that she and her husband Bryan will host it in their own house in Gretna. The 30-somethings are excited to finally have the family over for a holiday meal.

However, with the Saints playing the Falcons on Thursday, her in-laws may get more than they bargained for.

“I’m normally a pretty calm person, that’s how people know me,” said Rice. “But during Saints games I change into this crazy, screaming, hollering person.”

She’ll serve Thanksgiving dinner a little earlier than planned so the meal can be done before the game’s 7:20 p.m. kickoff. Then all bets are off.

“The Saints are part of how we live, so they’ll just get to see us for who we really are, which are raving lunatics,” she said.

The Saints can change people, and their Thanksgiving game is changing holiday plans all over New Orleans and wherever else the Who Dat obsession has been transplanted.

A Saints game on Thanksgiving means two important days on the local calendar intersect, putting traditions, loyalties and even logistics to the test.

It also puts fans on unfamiliar turf.

While football is a traditional part of Thanksgiving in many households, Saints football is not.

The Saints have played on Thanksgiving only once before in franchise history, a 2010 road game in Dallas (the good guys won, 30-27). This year is the first time the Saints host a home game on Thanksgiving, further entwining the game day-meets-holiday equation.

Already a holiday

In some circles, timing of the feast is being adjusted or even moved to another day.

For some, making time for the Saints on Thanksgiving means compromises. For others there is no negotiation on the table.

“It’s not even a conversation. When the schedule dropped, the NFL made your plans for you,” said Randal Singer.

Singer is one of those instantly recognizable Saints “super fans” for his game day persona of Mr. Hi-Five. The Metairie native covers himself in custom black-and-gold bling and flair, like a walking, Who Dat-hollering, high-five-slapping embodiment of the city’s culture.

To him, Saints days are already holidays. Thanksgiving is just a quirk of scheduling that can’t be allowed to interfere with it.

“It’s not about redoing the holiday plan,” he said. “The game is the plan.”

Besides, he added, his family goes to the Saints games, too.

“Anybody and everybody in my circle is working around the same idea,” said Singer.

A similar conviction runs deep in the Who Dat nation.

Harold Gaspard was at the very first Saints game in Tulane Stadium in 1967. He saw the Saints run back the opening kickoff, saw the famous game-winning field goal by Tom Dempsey and has missed only a few home games in the tumultuous half century since (absences he attributed to doctors’ advice).

He’s not missing the team’s first Thanksgiving game in the Dome.

He’ll make an appearance at his family’s Thanksgiving celebration Uptown but then will dash well before the first whistles.

“My family knows better than to schedule anything around a Saints game with me,” said Gaspard. “They know Uncle Harold is crazy.”

'It’s the Falcons'

The Saints can make any fan a bit crazy. Add a roaring season thus far and a home game against the arch-rival Falcons, and passions shift from vicarious to visceral.

That’s why Tommy Arnold brushes off any concerns about a sedate Dome or fan energy being low after a turkey day feast.

“If anything, it’ll be bigger,” Arnold said. “It’s the Falcons. If you can’t get up for that game, what are you doing?”

Arnold’s own plans were worked out well in advance. He and his four brothers have an extended tribe of tailgating friends who gather on Loyola Avenue around a vintage ambulance Arnold modified into a party vehicle. When they unpack their gear, they basically have transported a family living room to their tailgate, with chairs, a bar, even, this year, a framed Saints jersey customized in honor of their late sister Holly.

Their menu: a riff on Thanksgiving leftovers, with turkey and fixings turned into chimichangas. As usual, the Arnolds share the feast with any passersby who look needy.

“There’s always homeless people coming by, you can tell,” Arnold said. “That’s not a Thanksgiving day thing for us; we do that every game.”

A home game on Thanksgiving sounds like a blessing to Sam Staub. For that 2010 Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys, he and his tailgate crew hit the road to celebrate the holiday around what was then called Cowboys Stadium. By comparison, a tailgating Thanksgiving around the Dome is like hosting at home.

“We’re New Orleans people,” Staub said, while playing dominoes before the Rams game earlier this month. “The only itinerary we have for Thanksgiving is drink, eat and watch football.”

The local contractor parks his black-and-gold RV at the corner of Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue for each home game, gathering a diverse cross-section of friends and family who each contribute something to the feast.

Noah Weinberg is part of the crew overseeing the Thanksgiving spread.

“We’re bringing it all: fried turkey, smoked turkey, oyster dressing, the works,” Weinberg said. “It will be a white tablecloth Thanksgiving, but out here."

They’ll even augment their tailgating games (dominoes, corn hole) with a “wheel of uncomfortable conversations,” to randomly assign touchy topics for friends and family to address, simulating one common holiday dining anxiety.

Counting blessings, downs

The Saints game might actually provide some welcome cover for Amy Harmon and Angie Lutrick. As usual, the couple will still have family over to their Parkview home for an evening meal. This time, though, the TV will be a centerpiece of the spread.

“We’ll just swivel it around and turn up the volume,” said Harmon. “There won’t be any argument. The Saints are on.”

“And no one will be able to talk politics,” Lutrick chimed in.

“That’s right,” continued Harmon. “We have one of those families with people on different sides of it. So if politics don’t come up this year because the Saints are on, we won’t be upset about that at all.”

Whiton Paine will have his traditional Thanksgiving dinner with the same group of friends as always. He’ll just have it on Friday.

At first, he said, the schedule overlap looked like it would put a damper on one celebration or the other. Then he realized the Saints game was set in stone, while maybe Thanksgiving could become a moveable feast.

“The date for Thanksgiving changes every year, right?” he reasoned. “We’re off on Friday too. Why don’t we just make it Friday?”

Of course, he said, he’ll still honor the spirit of Thanksgiving on Thursday, though maybe in a more Who Dat way.

“It’s Thanksgiving. You’re supposed to focus on what you’re grateful for,” Paine said. “I’m remembering to be thankful the Falcons aren’t very good this year.”

