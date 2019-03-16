First, she pursued a medical degree, then earned a business diploma. But it was in the kitchen that Jordan Kanouse found her dream career.
Now a pastry cook at Jack Rose restaurant and Silver Whistle café, both inside the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans, the 30-year-old French Settlement native will show off her baking skills on Food Network's "Spring Baking Championship."
The fifth season of the reality baking competition series premieres Monday. Clinton Kelly ("The Chew," "What Not to Wear") is host, while Nancy Fuller ("Farmhouse Rules"), Duff Goldman ("Ace of Cakes") and Lorraine Pascale ("Worst Bakers in America") return as judges. Ten bakers from around the nation will be baking for the championship title and $25,000.
We caught up with Kanouse to find out about her winding career path and "Spring Baking Championship" experience.
Where did you continue your education after high school?
I moved to Lafayette to pursue a medical degree, and after a year, decided that wasn't it and went to River Parishes Community College. I got an associate degree in business there, while working at a bank. After managing a couple of banks, I took a financial aid position at Louisiana Culinary Institute. It was there that I said, "Hmm, maybe business isn't it either." So I moved to Chicago to attend The French Pastry School.
When did your interest in baking really start?
In high school, with a friendly cake competition. I didn't bake with family or anything. I don't have a cute little grandma that bakes with me.
And what happened after pastry school?
Well, it was a six-month program, then I did a six-month internship. I stayed another year in Chicago working as a cake decorator at Whole Foods. Then, I transferred to Whole Foods (in New Orleans). Once I tired of doing the very repetitive Chantilly cake here, I decided to check out other options. I worked at the Roosevelt Hotel a year-and-a-half. I was there while I competed, then moved on to Jack Rose in October.
Do you know Ruby Bloch Shenk (fellow New Orleans pastry chef and a contestant on last season's "Spring Baking Championship")?
I do not know her. She actually recently found my Instagram page (@bombshellsweets, her side pastry business), which is pretty cool, so I'm now following her. Yeah, it's a small world.
What was the most challenging aspect of the TV competition?
Definitely the time constraints. You know you have all these grand ideas and then it's like, here's your set amount of time, and then it's like, "Oh man, can I actually do this in this amount of time?"
Were you required to baked things you weren't familiar with?
Absolutely. With it (pastry school) being a short program and a French program, you know, they don't go through every single baked item that you can think of.
Would you consider another TV show?
It was a very unique experience. I don't think one can ever fully prepare themselves for it. Going in, you have an idea of what it might be like and then you get there and it's totally different. And it's wild and crazy, but it's a lot of fun. And like what an amazing experience and opportunity I had, so I think I would definitely do another competition show or a food show in general. I'm very happy I competed.
And how was it being judged by celebrity chefs?
That was probably the other most insane part, besides the timing. It's like I'm sitting there looking at Duff Goldman, who I remember watching while I was in high school and thinking, "Wow, I could do cakes like this one day and he's so cool." To have him critiquing my work was just a mind-blowing experience, honestly.
And what did you learn from "Spring Baking Championship?"
Expect the unexpected … Just know you have to roll with the punches.
'Spring Baking Championship'
WHEN: 8 p.m. Monday
CHANNEL: Food Network (cable Channel 53 in Baton Rouge and Lafayette, cable Channel 67 in New Orleans)
DETAILS: In the first episode, the bakers create spring animal-themed doughnuts in a pre-heat challenge. In the main heat, they design watercolor cakes featuring iconic spring fruits and vegetables. One baker will be sent home.
INFO:
https://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/spring-baking-championship