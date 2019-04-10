Morning Call Coffee Stand has been homeless for more than two months now, after losing its former City Park location to longtime competitor Café du Monde. But the historic New Orleans brand for beignets and café au lait has not been idle.
Morning Call is now in the early phases of developing a new location at a yet-to-be-disclosed Mid-City address.
The company is also pursuing new location possibilities in Hammond and in Metairie, and it has a line of beignet mix and its own packaged coffee in the works.
“We’ve been busy,” said co-owner Bob Hennessey.
Hennessey said he has signed a letter of intent with a developer to build a new Morning Call location from the ground up in Mid-City. He would not identify the location, citing ongoing contract negotiations.
If plans progress as he hopes, the new Morning Call could be in business before the end of the year. He said he is pursuing the Hammond and Metairie prospects for Morning Call in addition to the New Orleans location, so multiple future locations are possible.
“We’re working diligently and are eager to get back to the field of play,” Hennessey said.
The last call for Morning Call at its previous home in City Park came on Jan. 20. The closure came after Café du Monde won the contract to operate in the park's Casino Building following a public bid process that captivated New Orleans as two of its iconic local brands faced off.
Morning Call had run a cafe in City Park since 2012, though its history reaches back to the French Market in the 19th century.
Meanwhile, Café du Monde is now renovating the park’s Casino Building to open its own location there, and in the meantime has its food truck deployed by the building to serve coffee and beignets. The new Café du Monde is slated to open there later this spring.
Ruby Slipper brings brunch to Metairie Road
The restaurant row in Old Metairie has picked up a new all-day brunch spot from a familiar local name in the game.
The latest Ruby Slipper Café opened last week at 2700 Metairie Road serving its menu of New Orleans and Southern flavors daily. A grand opening is scheduled for Monday.
It is the first Jefferson Parish location for the Ruby Slipper, which got its start in 2008 in Mid-City and has since grown into a regional brand with outposts along the Gulf Coast and in the Nashville area.
Co-founder Jennifer Weishaupt said a Metairie location has long been a goal for the restaurant.
“We talk to our customers, and a lot of them at several of our locations come in from Metairie and Old Metairie,” Weishaupt said. “We’re very particular about the right space, the right building, and we’re excited to be able to open here.”
The layout of the new restaurant is similar to Café B, with two dining rooms connected by a bar. An overhaul has given the sunny space a homey feel and added some of the brand’s design touches. Café B, a Creole eatery from the Ralph Brennan Restaurant Group, closed near the end of 2018 after seven years serving an upscale/casual niche for the neighborhood.
The April 16 grand opening event coincides with National Eggs Benedict Day, because of course this dish has its own "day." A portion of that day's sales will benefit Angel's Place, a local nonprofit supporting children with life-threatening illnesses.