Jazz Fest food doesn’t change too much, which is how many longtime festival goers like it. Their favorite dishes are part of the experience, and some people arrive with their day of eating plotted out as regularly as a set list.

But there is usually a smattering of change from year to year, and for 2019 – among everything else going on at Jazz Fest – a handful of vendors have some new dishes in the mix.

Also noteworthy this year: the Praline Connection will be back. The longtime festival vendor's restaurant is in limbo after new owners relocated it to the French Quarter but swiftly closed it last month. While plans for a future Praline Connection location are still in flux, it will have a stand at Jazz Fest this year with its grilled chicken livers, wings, crowder peas and fried okra. You can also find the Praline Connection stand at the French Quarter Festival (April 11-14) next month.

Here are the new dishes:

Oyster Rockefeller bisque – from TJ Gourmet, the vendor that also serves the shrimp remoulade po-boy and the Cajun chicken and tasso with Creole rice (an underrated Jazz Fest classic in my view).

Mini shrimp and andouille pies and mini broccoli and cheese pies – from Mrs. Wheat’s Foods, best known for its regular-sized meat pies.

Redfish Baquet – from Li’l Dizzy’s Café, an adjustment from the trout Baquet this Treme restaurant and longtime Jazz Fest vendor has served in the past, using a different fish with the same recipe of butter, crabmeat and Creole seasoning.

Yucca fries with chimichurri – from Congreso Cubano, the local pop-up that joined the Jazz Fest line up last year following a 2017 appearance in the Cultural Exchange Pavilion.

Speaking of, the food vendor for the Cultural Exchange Pavilion this year is Carmo, the Warehouse District restaurant that held down that booth as a guest vendor in 2014. This time around, it brings three new dishes:

Colombo de poulet (or Martinican chicken curry)

Pão de queijo (Brazilian cheese bread)

Bunny chow (South African vegetable curry)

