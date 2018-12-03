Boucherie will serve its last meal in its current South Carrollton Avenue location this week, before embarking on a very short move.

The modern Southern bistro will relocate right around the corner, to the cottage at 8115 Jeannette St. where it first opened 10 years ago.

To mark the move, and also its 10th birthday, the restaurant will throw a dinner dubbed "Boucherie's Last Hurrah on Carrollton" on Sunday (Dec. 9). Details are below.

The Boucherie crew plans to reopen back on Jeannette Street the following Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Boucherie chef Nathanial Zimet first made his name running a food truck, dubbed the Que Crawl, which was an early entry in the city's modern food truck trend. In 2008, Boucherie made its debut flagship and built its own following for Southern cuisine with a creative eye and global curiosity. It serves a menu where boudin balls and hamachi crudo, smoked brisket and duck confit all find common ground.

Right next door, he and his crew run the butcher shop/beer garden/eatery Bourree. The Jeannette Street space has been their private dining and events venue for the past few years.

The South Carrollton-to-Jeannette move essentially flips the roles of these two addresses. The restaurant is resuming its old, smaller digs; the South Carrollton Avenue space will be for private events. There are no changes planned for Bourree or the truck, a familiar sight at events around town.

Boucherie

1506 S. Carrollton Ave. (until Dec. 9) and 8115 Jeannette St. (from Dec. 12), 504-862-5514

The "Last Hurrah" dinner is Sunday (Dec. 9), beginning at 6 p.m. with cocktails and oysters and continuing at 7 p.m. with a four-course pre-fixe dinner of Boucherie favorites. The cost is $75. For reservations, call 504-862-5514 or email info@boucherie-nola.com.

