ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Instant Pot Wings
The blog thebigapplemama.com shares the real secret for crispy baked wings: After cooking, broil them on a rack without sauce. Most Instant Pots and other electric pressure cookers come with a rack, and if you use it to cook the wings, that helps crisp them as well. Adapted by Judy Walker from recipe at the blog.
Makes 6 servings.
3-4 pounds fresh chicken wings
1 cup chicken broth
Salt and pepper
1 to 2 cups sauce, homemade or purchased
1. Start the “sauté” or “browning” feature of the pressure cooker. Add wings, salt and pepper. Sear wings 6 minutes on each side. Remove wings. Repeat if necessary.
2. Add wire rack to pressure cooker. Add broth. Put wings on rack, piling them up if needed. Secure lid. Cook on high pressure for 9 minutes, then do a quick release.
3. Preheat oven broiler to high. Remove wings from the pressure cooker and place on a rack on a foil-covered baking sheet. If the wings look wet, pat dry with paper towels. Broil 5-7 minutes per side, until browned. If they aren’t crispy yet, broil another 2-3 minutes.
4. Dip wings into hot sauce mixture, fully coating each one. Serve hot.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Slow-cooker Wings
Slow-cooker wings are enhanced by running them under the broiler with a favorite glaze or sauce to crisp and flavor them. You can use fresh or frozen wings. Adapted by Judy Walker from recipe at Momtastic.com blog.
Makes 6 servings.
4 pounds chicken wings, fresh or frozen
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 to 2 cups sauce, homemade or purchased
1. Coat slow cooker with nonstick spray. Put wings in the cooker and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
2. Cook on low for 4-6 hours for fresh (5-6 hours for frozen), or on high power for 3-5 hours for fresh (4-6 hours for frozen). Cook until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 degrees and juices run clear.
3. When done, use tongs to remove wings to a rack on a foil-covered baking sheet. Coat the rack with nonstick spray. Preheat oven to broil.
4. Spoon and/or brush sauce or glaze over the wings. Place under broiler and monitor closely for about 4-5 minutes.
5. When the sauce or glaze starts to look like it’s baked on, check to see if you need to turn the wings over and add more sauce on the bottom side. If so, broil another 3-4 minutes. Serve while hot.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Customizable Hot and Sticky Wing Sauce
The sauce at thebigapplemama.com blog has sweet and hot notes added to the classic Buffalo wings sauce, which is melted butter and Frank’s RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce. To make this your own, substitute a local vinegar-based hot sauce for Frank’s, such as Crystal. I used Steen’s Cane Syrup instead of molasses. Recipe adapted by Judy Walker from the blog.
Makes enough for one batch, 3-4 pounds of wings.
4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter
1 heaping teaspoon flour or cornstarch
¾ cup Frank's RedHot or other vinegar-based medium-heat hot sauce
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons molasses and/or maple syrup (or more honey)
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon Tabasco or hot sauce of choice, or more to taste
1 tablespoon ketchup and/or barbecue sauce
1. In a small saucepan, melt butter over low heat. Stir in flour or cornstarch until smooth.
2. Add remaining ingredients and cook until mixture bubbles and thickens a bit, stirring often, about 10 minutes.
3. Dip cooked wings into sauce to fully coat them, shaking off excess.