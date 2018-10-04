On any given day at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival the headliner bands might appeal to different crowds. But the Jazz Fest food vendors have their own fans who seek them out every year, with loyalty to their favorites and cravings for their signature festival dishes.

One of those vendors is “Fireman Mike” Gowland. The New Orleans firefighter spun his firehouse cooking skills and Louisiana family recipes first into a side business at the festival and later into high-profile appearances on Food Network shows.

Now, he and his family have opened their own restaurant, Fireman Mike’s Café & Sweet Shop in Lakeview. Here, they’re serving their signature Jazz Fest dishes – alligator sauce piquant, shrimp and grits, shrimp, sausage and okra gumbo – on a menu of po-boys, burgers and loaded fries. The eatery doubles as a rolled ice cream shop with an array of other homemade desserts.

“Everything we do with food is about our family, we share everything as a family, we cook together, I want our restaurant to reflect that,” said Gowland.

The small eatery has a homey feel. The “fireman” part of the name is worked all across the room, with vintage firefighting equipment, a wall painted like a fire truck and a bulletin board to collect and display patches from other departments.

Over the rolled ice cream counter is a motto riffing on the classic fire safety message: “stop, dine and roll."

The opening menu here is short and distinctive. The chicken andouille po-boy, for instance, has fried chicken marinated with Crystal hot sauce and smothered with andouille gravy. The hot sausage po-boy has a patty of house-made beef sausage and the meatloaf po-boy is dressed with bacon, cheddar, fried onions and Crystal hot sauce aioli.

Deirdre Gowland, the fireman’s wife, has a stand at Jazz Fest serving cupcakes and other sweets, and at the café she handles the cakes and rolled ice cream.

The Gowland family has run their Fireman Mike’s Kitchen booth at the Jazz Fest since 2001.

Gowland, while still working in the firehouse, gained national attention as a chef by winning a 2012 edition of the Food Network show Chopped, beating out professional chefs in the running. He excelled on other food shows too, including Destination America’s Deep Fried Masters, where his deep-fried po-boy stole the show.

He retired from the fire department that same year as a captain with 22 years under his belt and has been developing his food business with his family.

They plan to continue running their Jazz Fest duties when festival season rolls around.

Fireman Mike’s Café & Sweet Shop

203 W. Harrison Ave., 504-681-9911

Lunch and dinner daily, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

