When my friend Joel and I went on a day trip to Cajun country, we ended up talking about the Louisiana Easter tradition known as Batille de Paques, the battle of Easter eggs.

On Easter, you and your cousins knocked your colored, hard-boiled eggs together, Joel explained. “If yours' cracks, I get your egg,” she said. “Then you’ve got to do something with all these cracked eggs.” That's where today's recipes come in.

The egg battles also are known as “knocking” or "pocking." Marksville started an egg-knocking contest on Easter Sunday in 1956, and it has categories for chicken as well as guinea eggs. Guinea eggs are smaller, much harder and in great demand.

In Mazatlan, Mexico, a Carnival custom uses confetti eggs — colored hollow eggshells full of confetti. The mock ritual was to crack it (gently please) over someone’s head.

Is this related to pocking eggs?

Folklorist Georgie Manuel, who is from Eunice, specializes in the Courir de Mardi Gras, which dates back to old European folkways. She confirmed what I suspected.

“Oh, yes,” she said. “All the traditions associated with the Catholic church, they came from Italy, Spain, even partially from France. We have any number of reasons to believe the traditions we follow came directly from there.”

Manuel said one family in Eunice attended 8 a.m. Easter Mass and met on the front steps of the church to pock eggs.

Traditions are strongly held in this part of the state, she said. Her in-laws and grandmother were strict about Lent.

“They curtailed all outside activities. Some of the older women dressed in black. One old Cajun lady, her husband died and it was Lent. She dressed all in black; there was no color in her life for Lent. She didn’t even drink strawberry pop,” Manuel said. “They’re serious about their traditions here.”