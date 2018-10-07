In the new landscape of New Orleans craft brewing, Wayward Owl Brewing Co. has held a unique spot in a reincarnated old cinema off South Broad Street.

On Tuesday, however, Wayward Owl will pour its last beer here.

The brewery is moving out, and its taproom will close. There will be a final party on Tuesday (see details below).

Wayward Owl beer remains in circulation, with the last batch produced in the facility at Thalia and South Broad streets already in the hands of its distributor.

Wayward Owl founder Justin Boswell said he hopes to continue making beer in another brewery's facility, though where remains to be determined.

Boswell was tight-lipped on the reason behind the move.

“It’s the right time for us to leave that building,” he said.

Wayward Owl opened in late 2016 in the former Gem Theater, a 1950s-era cinema that had been empty so long a whole generation of New Orleanians may not have even known it existed. At the brewery, however, there was no missing its past life.

A renovation here brought back a vintage-looking Gem sign (the original was lost to time) and retained the classic cinema look on the outside. The Wayward Owl taproom room within looks like an indoor beer garden with long benches and a shuffleboard table. Ranks of brewing tanks extended down to where the theater screen once stood.

The craft brewing industry in the Louisiana has been growing and creating a new business sector. But the path has been far from steady. In 2017, 40 Arpent Brewing closed in Old Arabi after four years in business. Earlier this year, NOLA Brewing saw the ouster of co-founder Kirk Coco. In Lafayette, Cajun Brewing shut down in August after two years in business.

Before departing the old Gem theater, Wayward Owl will have a final event from 3 to 10 p.m. with $3 pints, food from the pop-up BeetsNthyme and music from Soul Project NOLA, the band that played the brewery's opening.

Wayward Owl Brewing

3940 Thalia St.

+24 'Beer tourism' joins the New Orleans bucket list as small breweries spread When Courtney and Garrett Bogden visited New Orleans last week from their home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, their itinerary included some touri…

Crafting a new 'third space' at New Orleans breweries, navigating a changing supply stream The small, local breweries that have recently remade the New Orleans beer scene can serve only beer in their taprooms — no wine, no liquor.

+13 Retired Saints great Zach Strief now tackling craft beer, new role for fans Zach Strief never got that last game: the one when he would know going in that it marked the end of his football career, the one when he could…