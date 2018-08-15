When it comes to dining around New Orleans, it’s possible that the worst of times can also be the best of times.

No, this is not a tale of two cities. It’s the story of one hot city, our own, going through its all-too-predictable slow summer season, when visitors are harder to find and even the normally voracious locals need some buttering up to dine out.

What’s the good part? Necessity, of course, that mother of inventive menus, special dinners and flat-out bargains.

All of it is aimed at drawing restaurant business when it’s slow, and maybe giving the kitchen and bar staff a chance to do something different to break up the doldrums.

Don’t get out your tiny violin just yet. The good times in New Orleans do roll long and strong for restaurants, usually starting around the Saints bye week and ending abruptly after the final brunch seating on Mother’s Day.

But the summer slump can be brutal and it typically doesn’t even reach bottom until some point in September. All the behind-the-scenes survival tactics can only take a restaurant so far. They can't just wait around for October. They need to get people in seats.

This brings the upside for New Orleans diners and those intrepid visitors you do see here and there, the ones who must’ve booked their bachelorette parties without considering the “feels like” factor.

If you’re looking for a deal or just something interesting and different, August and September fill the table with options.

The citywide Coolinary program is the biggest and best-known perk, with its prix fixe menus (no more than $39 for dinner or brunch, no more than $20 for lunch) served throughout August. By the time this year’s Coolinary began, a record 112 restaurants were on board.

Another dining deal campaign comes around next month with Restaurant Week (Sept. 10-16), which brings similar deals from many of the same restaurants, and another boost at the back end of summer.

Some restaurants make up their own fun in the summer, and many have become annual traditions in their own right. The deal at Ralph’s on the Park — three appetizers and a glass of wine for $33, offered through the end of September — is a long-running example.

A newer and more interactive one is underway again at Coquette, that always-inventive Uptown bistro from chefs Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus. “No Menu Tuesday” runs through the end of September with a different five-course dinner served for $45 each Tuesday. See themes and details below.

The menus are kept secret; diners only know the theme going in. Next week (Aug. 21) there’s an okra theme. In September, “No Menu Tuesdays” are all collaborations with guest chefs and beverage pros from around town.

Another evolving tradition turns Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse into an indoor festival of beef for its Louisiana Beef Picnic. The subterranean dining room here is set with a series of tasting stations for many varying preparations of grass-fed beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch in New Iberia and, for the first time, Louisiana Wagyu from Raines Farm, outside Monroe.

This year, Dickie Brennan III, representing the next generation of this restaurant family, is especially eager to introduce different beef preparations, fresh from his internship with the famous Tuscan

butcher Dario Cecchini. Look for a bone marrow shank pie and a “beefchetta,” based on the lush Italian pork dish porchetta. The picnic is Aug. 22, from 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $80. See details and a menu here.

Bartenders have also started carving out some summer time special events of their own. There’s a new one this year at Compère Lapin, where head bartender Abigail Gullo leads “Happy Mondays.” It’s a complimentary tasting and cocktail class held each Monday at 4 p.m., featuring a different drink and lessons on its base spirit (the Cherokee rose cocktail and Bolivian brandy are up next on Aug. 20; the Martino and rye whiskey are on deck for Aug. 27). The featured drink also becomes the $6 happy hour special.

Then there's the case of Bacchanal, the Bywater's improbable outpost of food, wine, music, and its special Primal Night. Guest chefs turn up to cook over open fire outside - backyard barbecue style. They pledge proceeds from their dishes to their own selected charity.

It's a throwback to the days when Bacchanal was just adding food to the mix. A recent one with David Slater of Emeril's brought a fire-roasted Middle Eastern feast of shawarma, vegetables, fresh herbs and deep flavor. The final two Primal Nights this season are Aug. 22 and 29, when Bacchanal partners with Bom Bolla, a collective of food pros with a focus on Spanish flavors.

What these different summer restaurant campaigns have in common — whether a dinner, an event or a happy hour — is a good excuse to convene some friends, maybe those you’ve been promising to catch up with for a while. After all, we’re in this hot slog of a season together. And if you can’t find time to get together in the middle of a New Orleans summer, you never will.

Coquette’s “No Menu Tuesday” themes

Aug. 21: Single Ingredient Dinner, Okra – five courses, including dessert, made with Louisiana okra.

Aug. 28 – Hometown – the kitchen staff will create dishes based on their hometown flavors, including Maryland, Florida, Louisiana, Mexico City and Georgia.

Sept. 4: Ich Bin Einchiladia – a blend of German and Mexican cooking with guest bartender Nick Detrich of Manolito.

Sept. 11: Company Delicious – guest chefs Michael Friedman of Pizza Delicious and Adam Biderman of the Company Burger will prepare a menu with no pizza or burgers allowed.

Sept. 18: Old World/New World Italian – Herbsaint chef de cuisine Rebecca Wilcomb and Herbsaint general manager/wine director Kacey Musick direct a menu of Old World Italian food with New World wines from Italian varietals.

Sept. 25: Dim Sum – 11 visiting chefs, including three pastry chefs, will join guest bartenders, brewers and wine makers and distributors, for pairings served dim sum style.

