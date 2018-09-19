Throughout his life, French chef René Bajeux was a mentor, friend and inspiration. Soon, many of those he influenced will gather to celebrate that life.

Penny Bajeux, the widow of late chef, announced that the memorial event will be held Oct. 9, from 5- 8 p.m. at Patrick’s Bar Vin, the French Quarter wine bar a 730 Bienville St.

+6 René Bajeux, French chef and culinary mentor in New Orleans, dies at 61 René Bajeux, a chef who felt his French culinary heritage in his soul and shared it with New Orleans, died Monday in Jackson, Mississippi, fol…

René Bajeux died on Sept. 10 at age 61.

Raised on a farm in Lorraine, Bajeux spent 20 years cooking and leading restaurants in a changing New Orleans culinary scene, leaving his mark along the way. Many who worked with him say his lasting impact was the way he inspired others with his high standards, love for cooking and big-hearted generosity.

He led two renditions of his own Rene Bistrot and the kitchens of other large restaurants and hotels through his career. Bajeux was executive chef at the Reunion Golf & Country Club near Jackson, Mississippi at the time of his death.

His family has set up an online fundraiser to cover travel expenses to spread the chef’s ashes back to his hometown in France and his favorite destination in Hawaii. Find details here.

+14 New Orleans French chefs maintain subculture for Bastille Day Down a drab side street in Metairie, chef Jean-Luc Albin sometimes marks the end of a long day at his bakery Maurice French Pastries by inviti…

+27 Ian McNulty: What makes New Orleans food scene so special? A year of stories tell the tale Some meals stay with you, and I don’t just mean around the waistline. They might be planned feasts or unexpectedly delicious dinners you found…

Ian McNulty: To measure Ella Brennan's impact on New Orleans, you'll have to stick around a while It’s one thing to say that a place has culture. It’s another to witness how the people of that place share a culture, how they use it, how it …