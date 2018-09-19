Throughout his life, French chef René Bajeux was a mentor, friend and inspiration. Soon, many of those he influenced will gather to celebrate that life.

Penny Bajeux, the widow of late chef, announced that the memorial event will be held Oct. 9, from 5- 8 p.m. at Patrick’s Bar Vin, the French Quarter wine bar a 730 Bienville St.

René Bajeux died on Sept. 10 at age 61.

Raised on a farm in Lorraine, Bajeux spent 20 years cooking and leading restaurants in a changing New Orleans culinary scene, leaving his mark along the way. Many who worked with him say his lasting impact was the way he inspired others with his high standards, love for cooking and big-hearted generosity. 

He led two renditions of his own Rene Bistrot and the kitchens of other large restaurants and hotels through his career. Bajeux was executive chef at the Reunion Golf & Country Club near Jackson, Mississippi at the time of his death.

His family has set up an online fundraiser to cover travel expenses to spread the chef’s ashes back to his hometown in France and his favorite destination in Hawaii. Find details here

