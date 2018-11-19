When the Saints host the Falcons on Thanksgiving, the whole football-watching world will see one New Orleans obsession in action as fierce division rivals take the field.

Before kick-off, however, they’ll also get a taste of the host city’s two famous calling cards – food and music – courtesy of Emeril Lagasse and Troy “Trombone Shorty” Andrews, backed by the New Breed Brass Band.

The two are headliners for the opening to this Sunday Night Football “Thanksgiving Special” from NBC Sports.

The world-renowned New Orleans chef and the rising star New Orleans musician will feature in the show opener, which airs on NBC on Thursday at 7 p.m. (CT), leading into the 7:20 p.m. kick off.

There will be Saints- and Falcons-themed dishes, there will be a New Orleans brass music and there will be two famous names from the Crescent City welcoming viewers to the NFL’s primetime Turkey Day tilt.

“We wanted to do something special, not only centered on the intersection of fans, family and football, but about the host city too,” said Tripp Dixon, creative director for NBC Sports, in an interview with the Advocate.

“We felt like New Orleans is defined by great music and great food,” he said. “To put that combination together was a lot of fun. It think it will resonate for the holiday and for the city.”

The opener was shot earlier this month at Emeril’s Restaurant, the chef’s flagship in downtown New Orleans. In a kitchen filled with cameras, cooks and brass band instruments, Lagasse and his culinary team prepared a Thanksgiving feast. The dishes have themes intended to get both Saints fans and Falcons fans cheering.

While keeping some details close until broadcast, Dixon said “big yardage yams,” "bump and run salmon,” “play action duck wings,” and “sack ‘em gumbo” are all on the menu.

While Lagasse and his team cooked, Dixon asked Andrews if he could riff on the Sunday Night Football theme song, the sweeping, orchestral piece by legendary composer John Williams played during the regular broadcast.

“I just asked if he could take a crack at a brassed-up version,” said Dixon. “When you’re in the presence of a great musician, sometimes you can’t resist.”

The result will be played during the game, while Andrews' own song "Hurricane Season" will be featured in the opener.

“To me, food and music are the heartbeats of New Orleans,” Andrews said in a statement. “To experience one of the best chefs in the world live and up close while he is creating his unique dishes and to be the soundtrack to that was really incredible.”

The New Orleans-themed lead-in isn’t the only change for this special Thanksgiving broadcast.

NBC studio hosts Mike Tirico, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison - normally seen on the networks's Football Night in America show - will call the game from the broadcast booth. They take the place of Cris Collinsworth and Al Michaels for this game. As usual for the Sunday Night Football crew, Michele Tafoya will serve as sideline reporter for the game.

After the final whistle, Tafoya will award game balls to the players of the game, along with the traditional Thanksgiving honor of turkey legs. Lagasse’s team is also in charge of providing these edible gameday trophies.

“What better place to celebrate Thanksgiving than in a city that perpetually revels in food, family, and football,” Lagasse said in a statement. “We’re so happy to be a part of this Thanksgiving special and bring our traditions home to you. Who Dat?!”

Turduckens have long been associated with Thanksgiving football broadcasts, ever since the iconic (and now-retired) John Madden made the Cajun butchershop creation part of his own on-air holiday tradition. Dixon said the spirit of Madden's turducken fixation is "in the D.N.A. somewhere" of this holiday show, but he also said the personality that Lagasse and Andrews brought to the set really set the tone drove the production.

“When we reached out to Troy and Emeril, we were drawn in by their enthusiasm,” Dixon said. “They brought so much charisma and character. A lot of it came back to that civic pride and that love they have for New Orleans. That really came through. You could tell they were doing this for their city.”

