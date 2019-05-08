ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Creole-style Faux-tato Salad
To achieve a smooth texture, the cauliflower has to be very well cooked and drained.
Makes 4 servings.
1 pound fresh cauliflower florets
1 tablespoon Creole mustard
1 tablespoon yellow mustard
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
¼ cup minced red onion
1 or 2 tablespoons minced parsley
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon Creole seasoning, or to taste
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Optional: Sliced, stuffed olives for garnish
1. Microwave or steam cauliflower until it offers no resistance when tested with a fork. Drain well.
2. Transfer cauliflower to a food processor. Add mustards and mayonnaise. Process on high until smooth, stopping occasionally to scrape down sides with a rubber spatula.
3. When smooth, turn mixture into a mixing bowl. Mix in onion, parsley, paprika, Creole seasoning and salt and pepper to taste. Pack into a covered container and refrigerate.
4. When cold, taste for seasoning and adjust if needed. If desired, decorate with stuffed olive slices on top.
Cauliflower Tabouli
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe adapted from Epicurious.com.
About 1 pound cauliflower (½ medium head)
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
2 packed cups flat-leaf parsley leaves
1 packed cup mint leaves
2-3 green onions, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 teaspoon lemon zest
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
¼ teaspoon Creole seasoning
½ medium cucumber, seeds removed, diced
6 ounces cherry tomatoes, quartered
1. Grate (or use a food processor) cauliflower into rice-size pieces.
2. Transfer to a microwave-safe bowl and add 2 tablespoons water. Cover and cook 3 or 4 minutes, until tender but not mushy. Drain in a large fine sieve. Let cool.
3. In a food processor, pulse parsley, mint, green onions, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, salt and oil until herbs are coarsely chopped. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in Creole seasoning.
4. Add cauliflower, cucumber and tomatoes. Toss gently to coat. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary. Cover and refrigerate for several days.
Cauliflower Antipasto Salad
I used turkey pepperoni and a pack of sliced salami and cheese to make this recipe. Because the olive salad includes oil, the dressing is minimal. If you use chopped green olives instead of olive salad, you may need to add a little more vinaigrette.
Makes 10-12 servings.
1½ pounds cauliflower florets, stem pieces diced and included
1 red or green bell pepper, chopped
½ cup halved cherry tomatoes
½ cup feta cheese, crumbled
⅓ cup sliced turkey or regular pepperoni
3 green onions, chopped
¼ cup chopped pitted Kalamata olives
¼ cup olive salad
3 ounces sliced Genoa salami, chopped
3 ounces sliced provolone, chopped
CREOLE MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Creole mustard
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1. Microwave or steam cauliflower florets until they only slightly resist a fork when tested. Drain and let cool. Cut florets into half-inch pieces.
2. While cauliflower cooks, combine bell pepper, tomatoes, feta, pepperoni, green onions, olives, olive salad, salami and provolone. (If using sliced meats and cheeses, separate the bits.) Toss lightly to combine. Add drained cauliflower.
3. To make dressing, whisk together oil, vinegar, Creole mustard, salt and pepper.
4. Drizzle evenly over salad and toss gently to combine. Taste for seasoning and adjust if necessary. Refrigerate, covered. Serve cool or at room temperature.