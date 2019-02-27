The James Beard Foundation today announced the semifinalists for this year’s culinary awards, and once again New Orleans has a mix of familiar local names and newer additions in the running.

The awards are widely considered the top honor in the American culinary and hospitality field, and each year they are closely watched by people in the industry. The semifinalists named today made one step toward them. The list will be narrowed to finalists, scheduled to be named March 27. Winners will be named on May 6 at a gala in Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation said its roster of nominees was selected from thousands of chefs, restaurants and bars submitted by the public during an open call last fall.

This year’s roundup of local nominees is similar to last year’s early contenders, joined by a number of newcomers in different categories.

New Orleans contenders by category are:

Best New Restaurant

Bywater American Bistro, the second restaurant from chef Nina Compton, who won a James Beard award in 2018.

The Elysian Bar, a new eatery in the Hotel Peter and Paul in the Marigny, run by chef Alex Harrell and the proprietors of Bacchanal, which is a semifinalist for a separate award (see below).

Outstanding Chef

For the sixth year, Donald Link is in the running for the group’s Outstanding Chef award. The Louisiana native and his restaurant group have won numerous James Beard Awards in the past, and in 2014 his Pêche Seafood Grill won the national award for Best New Restaurant.

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields, pastry chef and partner in Willa Jean café and bakery, is back for the fifth year as a semifinalist for this national award.

Outstanding Restaurateur

For the sixth year, JoAnn Clevenger of Upperline Restaurant is up for Outstanding Restaurateur, an award the James Beard Foundations gives to “a working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship.”

Outstanding Service

Brigtsen’s Restaurant returns again as contender for the Outstanding Service award. Chef Frank Brigtsen won the group's regional best chef award in 1998.

Outstanding Wine Service

Bacchanal, the wine shop that morphed into a wine bar, wine garden and unique oenophile oasis in the Bywater, is again in the running alongside more traditional restaurants around the country.

Rising Star Chef

Ana Castro of Coquette is a semifinalist for this national award recognizing chefs under age 30. Coquette is up for another chef award this year (see below).

Best Chef: South

New Orleans has seven early contenders for this regional award:

Michael Gulotta of MoPho and Maypop

Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf

Slade Rushing of Brennan’s Restaurant

Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig, the co-chefs of Coquette

Isaac Toups of Toups’ Meatery and Toups South

Last year, the New Orleans hospitality scene accounted for two James Beard Awards. The cocktail lounge Cure won the national award for Outstanding Bar Program, and chef Nina Compton won the regional award for Best Chef: South for her first restaurant Compère Lapin.

