The James Beard Awards are closely-watched honors in the American culinary and hospitality field. 

 Contributed image from James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation today announced the semifinalists for this year’s culinary awards, and once again New Orleans has a mix of familiar local names and newer additions in the running.

The awards are widely considered the top honor in the American culinary and hospitality field, and each year they are closely watched by people in the industry. The semifinalists named today made one step toward them. The list will be narrowed to finalists, scheduled to be named March 27. Winners will be named on May 6 at a gala in Chicago.

The James Beard Foundation said its roster of nominees was selected from thousands of chefs, restaurants and bars submitted by the public during an open call last fall.

This year’s roundup of local nominees is similar to last year’s early contenders, joined by a number of newcomers in different categories.

New Orleans contenders by category are:

Best New Restaurant

Bywater American Bistro, the second restaurant from chef Nina Compton, who won a James Beard award in 2018.

Bywater_American_Bistro_Chef_Partner_Levi_Raines_004_Cheryl

Levi Raines is chef and partner at Bywater American Bistro in New Orleans along with chef Nina Compton.

The Elysian Bar, a new eatery in the Hotel Peter and Paul in the Marigny, run by chef Alex Harrell and the proprietors of Bacchanal, which is a semifinalist for a separate award (see below).

Elysian bar Alex Harrell

Chef Alex Harrell is the executive chef at The Elysian Bar inside the Hotel Peter & Paul in the Marigny. 

Outstanding Chef

For the sixth year, Donald Link is in the running for the group’s Outstanding Chef award. The Louisiana native and his restaurant group have won numerous James Beard Awards in the past, and in 2014 his Pêche Seafood Grill won the national award for Best New Restaurant.

NO.KatrinaOverview ST 26.jpg

Chef Donald Link, photographed at his bistro Herbsaint in New Orleans' Central Business District.

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields, pastry chef and partner in Willa Jean café and bakery, is back for the fifth year as a semifinalist for this national award. 

kelly fields

Chef Kelly Fields leads her bakery and cafe Willa Jean in downtown New Orleans .

Outstanding Restaurateur

For the sixth year, JoAnn Clevenger of Upperline Restaurant is up for Outstanding Restaurateur, an award the James Beard Foundations gives to “a working restaurateur who sets high national standards in restaurant operations and entrepreneurship.”

clevenger2

JoAnn Clevenger opened her New Orleans restaurant Upperline in 1983.

Outstanding Service

Brigtsen’s Restaurant returns again as contender for the Outstanding Service award. Chef Frank Brigtsen won the group's regional best chef award in 1998. 

NObrightsen187

Marna and Frank Brigtsen at their restaurant in New Orleans.

Outstanding Wine Service

Bacchanal, the wine shop that morphed into a wine bar, wine garden and unique oenophile oasis in the Bywater, is again in the running alongside more traditional restaurants around the country. 

bacchanalpatio

Bacchanal is a popular Bywater spot for wine, food and music.

Rising Star Chef

Ana Castro of Coquette is a semifinalist for this national award recognizing chefs under age 30. Coquette is up for another chef award this year (see below).

Gambit's 2017 spring restaurant guide: C_lowres

Diners eat lunch at Coquette in the Garden District.

Best Chef: South

New Orleans has seven early contenders for this regional award:

Michael Gulotta of MoPho and Maypop

Maypop, a MoPho spinoff, opens this fall in the Warehouse District_lowres

Chef Michael Gulotta at his Mid-City restaurant MoPho, known for modern Asian fusion flavors.

Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf

3-course interview: Mason Hereford of Turkey and the Wolf_lowres

Mason Hereford is chef at Turkey & the Wolf, a popular sandwich shop on Jackson Avenue.

Slade Rushing of Brennan’s Restaurant

Review: Brennan’s New Orleans_lowres

Chef Slade Rushing finishes a dish at Brennan's New Orleans.

Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig, the co-chefs of Coquette

mikekristen2.jpg

Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus are co-chefs at Coquette in New Orleans.

Isaac Toups of Toups’ Meatery and Toups South

NO.toups.epl.101718 cg 408 (copy)

Isaac Toups holds his daughter Ivy at his Toups South restaurant in New Orleans.

Last year, the New Orleans hospitality scene accounted for two James Beard Awards. The cocktail lounge Cure won the national award for Outstanding Bar Program, and chef Nina Compton won the regional award for Best Chef: South for her first restaurant Compère Lapin.

