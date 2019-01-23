Deuce McAllister earned permanent residency in the heart of the Who Dat Nation for his achievements with the New Orleans Saints.

But the retried running back also has roots in Mississippi, where he grew up and attended school. Now Mississippi has a new restaurant that bears his name.

Deuce McAllister’s Ole Saint Kitchen & Tap opened in January in Biloxi as part of Boomtown Casino, and next to the casino’s sportsbook.

The original Ole Saint opened in the French Quarter in 2014, at 132 Royal St., as part of the Wyndham Hotel.

The new Biloxi edition has ranks of local craft beers on tap, more than 40 TVs and a menu of oysters, sandwiches, fried seafood and bar snacks (including, naturally, wings).

The new eatery is a joint project of McAllister, Boomtown Casino and Ballard Brands, the Covington-based company that also owns PJ’s Coffee.

McAllister is a native of Ludow, Mississippi (outside of Jackson). He played football for Ole Miss and was drafted in 2001 by New Orleans, where he played eight seasons.

He is now color analyst on Saints games for WWL Radio, alongside former teammate turned-play-by-play announcer Zach Strief.