This weekend brings some monster match-ups, with LSU battling so-far-unbeaten Bama on Saturday and the Saints hosting the as-yet-undefeated Rams Sunday.

To kick things off, this afternoon New Orleans will take on a po-boy of unusual size.

Three local food brands have teamed up to make a 500-foot po-boy, to be assembled in Lafayette Square, and given away free to the public.

It's a promotional event for Blue Plate Mayonnaise, the Chisesi Bros. meat company and Leidenheimer Baking Co., which for the past three years have collaborated on gigantic po-boys on National Sandwich Day.

Last year, the companies made a po-boy just an inch shy of 353 feet that stretched down Royal Street.

This year’s longer undertaking in Lafayette Square has the Storyville Stompers brass band playing from 4-5 p.m. and a po-boy eating contest at 5 p.m. (contestants will try to wolf down a 12-inch po-boy in five minutes).

Organizers say star Saints defensive player Marshon Lattimore will be a competitor. Hungry for the ball on the field, we'll see how Lattimore's appetite stacks up to a po-boy time trial.

At 5:30 p.m. the giant po-boy gets divvied up to the public for free, with lengths of ham or roast beef available.

The po-boy will be assembled by chefs Mike Brewer of Copper Vine Wine Pub, Chris Montero of Napoleon House, Jeff Carreras of Tracey’s Original Irish Channel Bar, Murray Tate of NOLA Poboys and Justin Kennedy of Parkway Bakery & Tavern, who must be having a busy week.

It's already been a banner week for giant po-boys. On Tuesday, Parkway assembled a 300-foot fried shrimp po-boy, in honor of the New Orleans tricentennial.

That sandwich built on some 130 loaves of Leidenheimer po-boy bread and seemed to stretch to the horizon (see a video here). It disappeared fast. Today's 500-footer should be a sight to see.

