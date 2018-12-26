Restaurants close, no matter how much you love them, no matter how many good times you had there, no matter how often you told yourself you were going to visit again soon.

It’s simply the reality of a sector that we consider part of our city’s culture but which also is dictated by finances, partnerships, relationships, allegiances, tastes, trends and real estate values, all of which can change.

When a crop of notable restaurants close around the same time (which in New Orleans predictably happens at the beginning of summer or near the end) it can seem like the sky is falling.

However, an analysis conducted by the Advocate this year benchmarked a closure rate for New Orleans restaurants that has run fairly steady over the past decade, despite enormous change in the restaurant scene.

Since 2007, when post-Katrina redevelopment began to ramp up, the closure rate for restaurants in New Orleans has stayed between 7 and 10 percent a year (note: this analysis counted full service restaurants, counter service and fast food eateries and bars with substantial food service in Orleans Parish, the area where restaurant growth is under the greatest scrutiny. Notes on methodology are here).

For instance, 99 restaurants closed in New Orleans in 2017, or 7.7 percent of that year’s total count of 1,286 restaurants, compared with 107 closures in 2015, or 8.68 percent of 1,237. Data for closures in 2018 is not yet available.

Still, a steady closure rate is not much comfort when one of your favorite places is in that number. The past year was a doozy, with long-lived restaurants shutting down, sometimes abruptly, and others that once showed promise calling it a day.

I’m not listing every restaurant that closed in 2018 below. Instead, what follows are those that registered as the most significant, based on history, reputation and the response of you, our readers. New plans for their spots are noted where possible.

La Provence, 25020 Hwy. 190, Lacombe: A north shore landmark and culinary destination for nearly 50 years, La Provence changed hands in 2017 but closed for good in May.

Kim Son, 349 Whitney Ave.: The restaurant that introduced many to Vietnamese cooking closed in June after 30 years.

Bud’s Broiler, 500 City Park Ave.: Amid a legal battle over its franchise contract, the oldest and most recognizable outpost of the local burger chain closed in December after 62 years. Other local Bud’s remain open.

Dante’s Kitchen, 736 Dante St.: Best known for farm-to-table cred and its Riverbend cottage setting, the bistro closed in October after 18 years.

Louisiana Products, 618 Julia St.: A hole-in-the-wall joint filled with character and characters and legit local flavor, this deli was an indispensable part of the Warehouse District for 34 years. It's last day was set for Dec. 28.

Cafe B, 2700 Metairie Road: Ralph Brennan's modern casual Creole bistro closed Dec. 21 after seven years in Old Metairie. The Ruby Slipper Cafe plans to open another of its brunch spots here this spring.

Angeline, 1032 Chartres St.: Modern Southern flavors and a gracious setting put Angeline on the map in 2015, but it closed in June.

Kenton’s, 5757 Magazine St.: Acclaimed from its start in 2015, this stylish modern American spot with a bourbon fixation closed in March. The property was swiftly converted into Saba.

Sac-a-Lait, 1051 Annunciation St.: Ambitious, highly inventive with Louisiana flavors, Sac-a-Lait had its own niche but quietly closed in October after three years.

O’Brien’s Grille, 2020 Belle Chasse Hwy.: Known for steaks and Creole seafood, it was the best upscale restaurant on the West Bank for a decade but closed without notice or explanation in August.

Square Root, 1800 Magazine St.: This ambitious tasting menu-only den for modern cuisine was open on the last day of 2017 but closed the next, served its last meal on New Year’s Eve after almost four years. Eric Cook reopened the space as Gris Gris in August. Square Root founder Phillip Lopez surprised many when he emerged again as chef at the highly traditional Galatoire’s.

La Thai, 4938 Prytania St.: The last call is scheduled for Dec. 29 at this 10-year-old Thai restaurant. Spanish restaurant Costera is slated to open here in February.

Rue 127, 127 N. Carrollton Ave.: Chef Ray Gruezke’s snug shotgun bistro shuttered in June after eight years. Sue Zemanick opens her new Zasu here any day now.

Magazine Po-Boy Shop, 2368 Magazine St.: A standby along ever-changing Magazine Street finally closed after 30 years. The address became the new breakfast spot Molly’s Rise and Shine.

Coulis, 3625 Prytania St.: Known for its huevos rancheros and neighborhood following, Coulis closed in July after nine years. In December, Wakin’ Bakin’ opened a new breakfast spot here.

Brisbi’s, 7400 Lakeshore Dr.: Part of the revival of lakefront dining in New Orleans, Brisbi’s closed in May. A month later, its dockside location became an expansion for Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 429 Decatur St.: Sure it was aimed at tourists, but after 20 years it seemed like a permanent part of the French Quarter and its July closure surprised many.

Pizza NOLA, 141 W. Harrison Ave.: The pizzeria and seasonal king cake purveyor closed in March after seven years. Chez Pierre French Bakery is slated to open here in January.

La Casita, 845 Carondelet St.: After attempting a revamp, the large taqueria and patio closed in October. The Oak Street version of La Casita was not affected.

Lager’s International Ale House, 3501 Veterans Blvd.: One of the early craft beer destinations closed Dec. 22 after 22 years; its address will become part of the Shake Shack burger chain.

Cheesecake Bistro by Copeland’s, 2001 St. Charles Ave.: The last of the Cheesecake Bistro brand in New Orleans shuttered in May after 17 years; a new Copeland’s concept is expected to be emerge here soon.

Caribbean Room, 2031 St. Charles Ave.: Initially hailed as a return for a storied old name in New Orleans dining, the formal restaurant closed in March after two years; Jack Rose, from a new management firm, took its place.

Ted Brennan’s Decatur, 309 Decatur St.: For one branch of the Brennan restaurant family, this grandly-conceived restaurant was meant to be a fresh start with treasured traditions. By March, after about six months, it was done.

Capdeville, 520 Capdeville St.: Once a downtown hot spot, this gastropub closed in May after eight years. A mezcal bar called Espíritu is slated to open here soon.

Amici, 3218 Magazine St., the city’s only coal-fired pizzeria changed hands in 2017 but closed in January. The space is now Warbucks.

Roux Carre, 2000 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.: Launched in 2015 as a unique food court and food business incubator for minorities, with social justice mission built in, Roux Carre closed on Dec. 21. The nonprofit behind it is looking for new concepts for the property.

