After 85 years in business, Middendorf’s has been through a lot.

Now the restaurant is placing a wager that it will be around for its 150th anniversary too by putting a little something away for those who mark that future occasion.

The Manchac seafood house is creating a time capsule that will be sealed later this year with instructions not to open it until 2084, the year Middendorf’s will make 150 years.

One item the restaurant plans to include is a guest book inscribed by customers today. Throughout March, Middendorf's will have this book on display and hopes customers will fill its pages with messages for those who open the time capsule in 2084.

“We want to capture the devotion, love and overall awesomeness of the guests who have been walking through our doors over the years,” said Middendorf’s proprietor Karen Pfeifer. “We feel extremely honored that so many people have shared their lives with us and have truly stuck with us through thick or thin.”

The time capsule will also include restaurant memorabilia, like menus and photos, and everyday items that may seem timeless or dated when unsealed, like a cell phone, a light bulb, postage stamps, currency and media publications. Naturally, there will be something Saints-related in the time capsule too.

Banking on another 65 years of business is pretty bold, especially for a restaurant, and one linked to the Louisiana coast, a front line of coastal land loss. Middendorf’s, though, has proved remarkably durable and has been gradually evolving for the future.

When Pfiefer and her husband, the German-born chef Horst Pfeifer, bought Middendorf’s from its original family owners in 2007 the restaurant already had landmark status for many around southeast Louisiana.

The restaurant’s roots go back to 1934 when Manchac was all about fishing and cypress logging. Now, Manchac is mostly about Middendorf’s. It’s a restaurant with just a handful of neighbors but with a regular and loyal following from around the region who treat it like the neighborhood joint down the street.

It’s a stop on road trips for family gatherings, hunting outings and youth athletic meets. Customers come from across the Gulf coast and the deep south, and they’ve been coming for generations. Most of them know what they’ll order before they even get in the car — the signature thin fried catfish, the whole flounder stuffed with crab dressing, soft-shell crabs the size of catcher's mitts, frog legs and fried chicken. The restaurant’s identity is fixed to a sense of perennial tradition.

By 2017, however, the Pfiefers completed a massive overhaul to the original, Depression-era restaurant, raising it up to increase resilience to coastal flooding.

Middendorf’s is now building a second restaurant in Slidell, which is scheduled to open this summer in the midst of Middendorf’s 85th anniversary.

The time capsule intended for 2084, meanwhile, will be kept at the Manchac location.

Middendorf’s Restaurant

30160 Highway 51, Akers, 985-386-6666

1951 Oak Harbor Boulevard, Slidell, projected opening summer 2019

