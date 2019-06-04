Despite rumors, fine dining is not dead.

Yes, many restaurateurs are pulling away from it, because of the economics, the trends, the burnout of running at the speed it requires.

But some chefs are simply drawn to it, and drawn back to it. They have vision and ambition that can’t be expressed with sandwiches or casual spinoffs. They find a way, and sometimes the right clientele flocks to them.

Zasu is a big example writ small. Snugly fit into a Mid-City shotgun, it’s a timely reminder of the art in culinary arts and the grace of professional hospitality.

Zasu tells the tale with exquisite agnolotti, little pasta pouches that give the phrase “melt in your mouth” visceral meaning; with salads like an Asian pear and fried celery root number that no sane home cook would attempt (so much chopping); and most of all with fish, the sure specialty of this kitchen.

Since opening in January, Zasu has remained a hard reservation (all but required, even on weekdays). True, it does not take a motor coach of customers to fill the small place. But in a time when the buzz around new restaurants is evermore fleeting, this one is off to a promisingly consistent start.

That Zasu debuted with a built-in following did not hurt one bit.

The chef/owner is Sue Zemanick, who made her name at Gautreau’s, one of the mainstays for high-end modern cuisine in New Orleans (she was also part of its related but short-lived lounge Ivy).

The Gautreau’s tenure opened many doors. Zemanick won a James Beard award and appeared on Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters.” She even starred in a credit card commercial, which must be one of the last venues where banks still want to do business with chefs.

Her fans will find many familiar touch points at Zasu. One example: raw oysters with a fine granita of citrus-soaked ice melding with the bivalve’s briny liquor.

Another: the perogies, an idiosyncratic signature for such an upscale menu, but one related to Zemanick’s Czech family heritage. Butter-crisp and tender, they’re filled with mushrooms, draped with sweet, caramelized onion and better as a shared first course than as an entrée, as now billed.

Zemanick also has some company at Zasu from the old days. Her chef de cuisine here, Jeff McLennan, was her sous chef at Gautreau’s for years. General manager Chris Cuddihee worked at Gautreau’s too.

The rapport between staff and the familiarity of some patrons surely contributes to this new restaurant’s feeling of stability. The food gives it the spark, and as usual with Zemanick menus the highpoint is seafood.

The menu lists three different fish and usually has a fourth on special. I’ve had several different versions of the halibut, snapper and grouper, and a special of flounder, and all showed both the elemental goodness of the catch and the skillful balance of flavors around them.

The grouper is crusted with saltines, just as buttery, salty and crisp-edged as you’re imagining, and sits over a lusty chili-spiked butter sauce strewn with crawfish tails, plus a little platform of greens with bacon for good measure. It tastes Creole, plus Southern, plus Continental, and it is the kind of dish you drive across town to enjoy.

Halibut, a less common fish on local menus, is a mainstay in Zemanick’s kitchens. It takes a golden hue on top and keeps its snowy texture within, flaking into luscious lumps. The latest was light and flavorful, joined by a ginger mushroom broth and a chorus of green texture, with the pop of peas, soft snap of haricot vert and whips of spinach and spring onions.

Zasu falters, surprisingly, with chicken, a baseline dish of bistro cooking. Twice now in different preparations it has been lackluster, too dry within, the surface flat and bouncy where you want it crisp and taut.

For dessert, go straight to the Pavlova, a mini cake of meringue to break apart and mix with vanilla-scented cream, strawberries and pistachios. Chocolate cake gets a dash of caramel and the mysterious dark, creamy tang of fig ice cream.

The wine list is fairly short, but appropriate for a restaurant this size, well selected, pretty expensive but still harboring some finds. The sylvaner, for instance, a crisp Alsatian white, goes beautifully with the lighter seafood dishes; the albariño fits the more robust ones.

Zasu took over and transformed the shotgun house that had been the bistro Rue 127. The cozy, rambling cottage feel of its predecessor is now an elegant single dining room of booths and tables, with walls the color of the gin-soaked green olives in your martini glass.

The bar is beautiful but has no room for seats. It is essentially a service bar, where you can rest an elbow and wait for a table (go to Revel next door if you want to wait at a bar for your table to convene).

The new design makes a small restaurant feel comfortable and roomy enough once you’re seated. The tradeoff is a significantly louder restaurant.

It’s also loud because the place has been packed with people excited to be there.

A name chef like Zemanick will draw a crowd, but a restaurant like Zasu will make newcomers into regulars too. This one is filling a niche as the upscale, approachable neighborhood bistro that this neighborhood needed.

Zasu

127 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-267-3233

Dinner Mon.-Sat.

Reservations: strongly recommended

Parking: street

Prices: first courses, $10-$16; entrees $23-$32

+21 On Lakeview’s 'other' restaurant row, change is afoot, and family-friendly is key When Taylor Bui looks out the window of her newly-opened Chez Pierre French Bakery, she sees the ideal neighborhood for her own debut in the f…

+14 At Magazine Street wine bar Claret, terroir and a sense of somewhere else Terroir is that quality of wine that tells you where it's from. New Orleans now has a new wine bar that can make you feel like you’re somewher…