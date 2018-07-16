The world of drinks pours into New Orleans each July for Tales of the Cocktail. While much of the international spirits conference is aimed at people in the industry, even casual cocktail enthusiasts can take part in public events that fill the busy Tales of the Cocktail calendar.

Here's a preview of what's in store, with more details at talesofthecocktail.org.

Dynamic Duos

With so many bar pros in town for the week, collaboration is a given. The Dynamic Duos series is a casual, public way to pair local and visiting talent.

From Wednesday to Thursday, you can find these "duos" working together for two- or three-hour shifts built around special themes – like tiki drinks at Tiki Tolteca on Wednesday (5-7 p.m.), daiquiris at Compere Lapin on Wednesday (5-7 p.m.), Sazerac rye at Barrel Proof on Thursday (5-7 p.m.) and rum at Tujague's on Friday (2-4 p.m.).

The Dynamic Duos events are open to the public, and patrons pay for their drinks as normal. The full list and details are at talesofthecocktail.org.

Spirited Dinners

Collaboration also sets the table for the annual Spirited Dinner series, this time between chefs, bartenders and liquor brands.

This year's restaurants include Toups' Meatery and Toups South, La Petite Grocery, Victory cocktail bar, SoBou, Meauxbar, Morton's the Steakhouse, the Steakhouse at Harrah's, Doris Metropolitan, Landry's Seafood and more. See menus and collaborations here.

Disco at Treo

Treo hosts the first official LGBTQ event for Tales of the Cocktail with its Studio 504 disco party on Thursday (July 19), from 4-7 p.m.

The event features drinks created from LGBTQ-owned and operated spirits brands around the U.S. Tickets are $30 and proceeds benefit the local advocacy group BreakOUT Nola.

Pig and Punch party on the riverfront

Now a long-running tradition at Tales of the Cocktail, the bar consulting firm Bon Vivants brings its annual Pig & Punch party to the riverfront Crescent Park on Sunday (July 22) from noon to 5 p.m.

Expect plenty of boozy punch and meat dishes from chef Marcus Jacobs of Marjie's Grill and chefs from Donald Link's restaurants. The event is a fundraiser for KIPP New Orleans Schools. See details here.

Bar Crawl to end it all

Tales of the Cocktail wraps on Sunday, July 22, with (you guessed it) more booze. In this case, the format is a wind-down bar crawl along the Freret Street restaurant row.

There are no tickets and the schedule (5-11 p.m.) is suitably loose for the end of a cocktail conference. The seven stops are all within a few blocks of each other and include Cure, Freret Beer Room, Midway Pizza, the Company Burger, Ancora High Hat Café and Bar Frances.

