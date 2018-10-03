For food lovers, the New Orleans calendar presents a delicious intersection of events this weekend. Here’s a look at what’s in store at Beignet Fest, the Muffuletta Festival and the new Backyard BBQ event benefiting the Crescent City Farmers Market.

Beignets all day, every way

Context is everything. Just consider the beignet.

On its own, it’s a dollop of fried dough. But put it in its proper context — in New Orleans, in a haze of powdered sugar, about to be in your belly — it is an edible icon of a city, a bucket-list taste for visitors, a ritual passed down through generations of families.

These days, the French doughnut is also the inspiration for Beignet Fest, returning Saturday to the City Park Festival Grounds.

This annual event simultaneously taps the classic appeal of the beignet for a charitable fundraiser and takes the idea of the beignet on a boundless romp, from boudin-stuffed beignets to vegan, gluten-free beignets.

Beignet Fest is a project of the Tres Doux Foundation, a nonprofit that supports local autism programs. Proceeds from the festival help fund its grants.

Now in its third year, the event has many familiar local festival features — live music, art and craft vendors, kids' activities.

It also stakes out its own turf with a time frame custom-cut for families. Beginning at 10 a.m., it can qualify as an easy brunch or even a play date in the park; ending at 6 p.m., you won’t miss anything when you head home for the kiddos’ bedtime.

Of 19 food vendors, only one, New Orleans Coffee & Beignet Co., will serve traditional beignets (Café du Monde will also be on hand for the VIP area).

From there, the menu splits almost equally between sweet and savory beignets. Some are proven hits, having hauled in awards at previous editions of the Beignet Fest, like the bacon and cheddar beignets from the Howlin’ Wolf or beignets with crawfish cream sauce from Legacy Kitchen.

The Oreo beignet, a staple on the menu at the Uptown sandwich shop Luca Eats, has twice now won the event’s award for best sweet beignet. It’s back again this year too.

Beignet Fest

When: Oct. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: City Park Festival Grounds

Details: admission is free; VIP tickets are available for $40 ($20 for ages 4-20). See beignetfest.com.

The classic muffuletta meets Creole-Italian creativity

With festivals growing bigger, and the local festival calendar getting more crowded, there was something refreshingly different about the debut last year of the Muffuletta Festival in Old Metairie.

On paper, it seemed to follow the standard recipe for a New Orleans food festival: Start with a familiar dish, bank on built-in name recognition and round up some restaurants and vendors to riff on it.

But the way Muffuletta Festival came together, it felt more like a street fair or a saint’s feast day. It returns Sunday in the same format.

Rather than a park, this event is held on the street between Nor-Joe Imports, the Italian deli that started it, and the railroad tracks running through its neighborhood.

Men in aprons grilled Italian sausage by outdoor tents, families queued up to shop the specialty groceries inside the store, the Italian beer and prosecco flowed, and Louis Prima numbers zooma-zooma-ed from a little stage.

Thanks to the mix of vendors who sign up, and the local crowd that turned up, the Muffuletta Festival became a proxy show of Sicilian pride and Creole-Italian creativity, a halfway-to-St. Joseph's Day scene of Italian culture in New Orleans.

For year two, the festival “grounds” will expand another block along the railroad tracks to spread out the food booths and music stage a bit more.

Of course, the mighty muffuletta itself will be well represented again. Nor-Joe is fielding them, cut into quarters for festival snacking.

Many other dishes are also configured for the festival, like meatballs on a stick, grilled artichokes, muffuletta pasta and a muffuletta-stuffed artichoke, festooned with the traditional sandwich fillings.

There will be a gelato trailer and Italian ice as well.

Muffuletta Festival

When: Oct.7, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Nor-Joe Imports, 504 Frisco Ave.

Admission is free; VIP tickets are available for $79 (with reserved seating, beer, cocktails and snacks included) and $20 (for reserved seating).

Farmers market gathers a harvest of chefs

Farmers markets represent personal, hand-to-hand commerce in an increasingly push-button, track-my-delivery kind of world. A visit can do more than fill your pantry. It can refresh your confidence that, when it comes to our food, people and place still matter.

The Crescent City Farmers Market puts this on vivid display at five different market locations, gathering local shoppers and producers to create weekly regional food hubs under their umbrellas and across their vendor tables.

On Sunday, at a new food event and fundraiser, the market and its supporters will also show that the energy of these interactions can be portable too.

Backyard BBQ is a benefit for the Crescent City Farmers Market and its outreach programs, which debuts this year at Central City BBQ, bringing a wide range of the farmers market community along for the festivities.

Hemmed by repurposed shipping containers, this restaurant’s grounds cover roughly half a block and regularly host events. For Backyard BBQ, this unique space will be a farm-to-table showcase with food from local restaurants, beer and spirits from local makers, live music and autumn-themed kids activities.

Participating restaurants come from different corners of the modern New Orleans dining scene. They include Beth Biundo Sweets, Bittersweet Confections, Boucherie, Carmo, Central City BBQ, Echo's Pizza, Frencheeze, Gabrielle, Luvi, Marjie's Grill, Revel, Saba and Squeezed.

Backyard BBQ, benefiting the Crescent City Farmers Market

Where: Central City BBQ, 1233 S. Rampart St.

When: Oct. 7, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Details: Tickets include all food and drink and start at $60 ($5 for children age 5-12). Get them at Crescent City Farmers Market welcome tents, by phone at 504-861-4485 or online at crescentcityfarmersmarket.org.

