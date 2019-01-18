Say beignet to anyone who has visited New Orleans and you can practically watch them start reliving the trip.

Say beignet in New Orleans, to people who live here, and you are tapping into something deeper. It goes beyond taste memory, speaking to a sense of home, even cultural identity. It turns out there’s more than just powdered sugar riding on these squares of fried dough.

I’m convinced this is why the story of Morning Call and Cafe du Monde and their competition for a spot in City Park has drawn so much interest in this city.

On paper, it has hinged on technical aspects of contracts and public bids.

But in the wild, in the appetites of New Orleans and in this city’s imagination of itself, it is taken on a life of its own.

Morning Call ran a cafe in the park since 2012. Last year, park officials asked for new proposals to run that business. Flash forward through one bid award, a court ruling that overturned it, a second bid process and today Café du Monde has the lease. It’s expected to open in City Park within 90 days, with its food truck serving in the park in the interim.

On the other side of the ledger, Morning Call is out after Sunday, Jan. 20, and not just out of City Park. Morning Call will be out of action altogether, since it also closed its Metairie location last spring after some 44 years operating there. No new location has yet been named.

So regulars and well wishers have been flocking to Morning Call in its final days, snapping photos, and even snapping up menus.

Bob Hennessey, co-owner of Morning Call, emphasized on the eve of closing that Morning Call is “not going out of business, just relocating.” He also said, though, that the outpouring of interest and concern over Morning Call’s future is both heartwarming and encouraging.

There are proposals in the air for Morning Call to reopen elsewhere, and I wouldn’t bet against that happening soon.

However, the reason this story has been so compelling goes beyond your next coffee and beignet fix.

In the months over which the story has played out, I've heard from plenty of people distraught over the fate of an iconic local brand (Morning Call), especially after this city has already lost so much. I've also heard from others thrilled that another local icon (Cafe du Monde) will become part of City Park, an institution that has been remaking itself in recent years.

Morning Call and Café du Monde have a rivalry that goes back to the old French Market, where each got its start and each cultivated its own following.

Over generations, local preferences have coalesced into two camps, with each arguing matters of beignet density and crispness, the strength of the coffee and texture of milk foam, the relative merits of quirkiness and efficiency in service.

You can get beignets at any number of spots around town. Remember that Café Beignet, a much newer local brand, was a strong third contender throughout the whole City Park bid process.

But New Orleanians have a way of wrapping their favorite food stories around their own sense of local pride and quality of life. The names and histories, the flavors and the feelings they give and the characters enmeshed around them can all become personal.

However, even people who seem intractably opposed in their respected camps are, at the end of the day, arguing over something like only fellow New Orleanians could.

This story has been serious business for the respective brands. For those of us on the sideline, it’s been another reminder that when food says “New Orleans” to people in this town, it will always speak to their hearts.

