As the ranks of microbreweries have grown, New Orleans has witnessed beers made with local ingredients and for local seasons.

Now it has one made with Airheads candy, with a tangy flavor and a bit of a chip on its shoulder.

Miel Brewery, a tiny taproom brewery in the Irish Channel, created its AK41 as an American cream ale brewed with Airheads Xtremes Sour Belts. It’s a clear tribute to the second-year Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Easy to love on the field and off, Kamara is known for juking defenders, conducting locker room interviews wearing a ski mask and his abiding love for Airheads.

In the Who Dat Nation, Kamara has become synonymous with the candy. Its maker even produced a special label last year bearing his mug, with his grinning gold grill and all.

Candy-based beer is new for Alex Peyroux, who runs Miel with his better half, Janice Montoya. But they were inspired by the Saints epic season.

“A few weeks back, when the playoffs were coming, we decided we should make a Saints beer in case we made the Super Bowl,” said Peyroux.

Now the beer is ready, and despite the now-infamous circumstances that intervened in the Saints’ own Super Bowl campaign, Miel will start serving the beer this weekend.

“When I tasted it, it finished a little salty, a little sour, so it still felt appropriate,” said Peyroux with a chuckle.

Miel is holding a AK41 launch party on Saturday (Jan. 26) throughout the day, with the Sauce Boss food truck on site. The taproom is all ages and dog friendly.

Peyroux used about 11 pounds of the candy strips in the brew (minus what they ate along the way).

Miel is a tiny brewery that only serves its beer in its own taproom, with no retail distribution or bottling. It opened in October between a cluster of other microbreweries along Tchoupitoulas Street. It’s known for making very small runs of creative beers, rather than focus on flagship brews.

AK41 is a small batch, filling about 14 kegs. Peyroux expects to keep serving it next week and through the Super Bowl.

Whole some disgruntled fans have announced plans to turn their backs on this year’s Super Bowl, Miel will take a different approach.

The tap room will show the game on Feb. 3, and also hand out bingo cards to guests who can track calamities to befall either side. Fumbles, picks, missed field goals and the like are all fair game (though injuries are not — have a heart people).

“We’re big Saints fans too, but we know some people just want to watch the last football game of the season,” said Montoya. “So this way, people can kind of cheer for both teams’ failures.”

Meil Brewery

405 Sixth St., 504-372-4260

