O'Brien's Grille has a low-key appearance from the street but a more intimate dining room.

Restaurant closures are all too common around the New Orleans area in the summer, but the latest is a particular blow for fine dining on the West Bank.

O’Brien’s Grille served its last dinner on Saturday (Aug. 11), closing abruptly after a decade in business in Gretna at 2020 Belle Chasse Hwy.

Several employees of the restaurant confirmed they learned that the restaurant would close only after their Saturday shift. A call to the restaurant led to a voicemail greeting announcing that it was “closed until further notice.” Proprietor Ken Theriot could not be reached for comment.

A steak with mushrooms bordelaise sets the table at O'Brien's Grille in Gretna.

O’Brien’s was a standout, serving a full-fledged steakhouse menu alongside a repertoire of seafood and Creole-Italian dishes, like crawfish boil risotto, oyster and artichoke cheesecake and parmesan-crusted fish.

West Bank communities are rich in restaurants, though their strength is in casual joints and diverse global flavors. Fine dining has been a harder niche to fill. That’s one reason O’Brien’s Grille drew attention to its low-profile address when it first opened in March 2008.

O'Brien's Grille opened in 2008 on Belle Chasse Highway in Gretna.

The restaurant did not look all that remarkable from the street, developed in a narrow brick building between a daiquiri shop and a self-storage warehouse. Inside, however, it had the contours and look of a supper club, with a curving ceiling, booths trimmed with glass dividers and a nice bar. 

The Jefferson Parish courthouse crowd and Belle Chasse politicos filled the place at lunch, while at night it had a more intimate feel, recommending it for date nights and special dinners.

