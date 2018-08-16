Restaurant closures are all too common around the New Orleans area in the summer, but the latest is a particular blow for fine dining on the West Bank.

O’Brien’s Grille served its last dinner on Saturday (Aug. 11), closing abruptly after a decade in business in Gretna at 2020 Belle Chasse Hwy.

Several employees of the restaurant confirmed they learned that the restaurant would close only after their Saturday shift. A call to the restaurant led to a voicemail greeting announcing that it was “closed until further notice.” Proprietor Ken Theriot could not be reached for comment.

O’Brien’s was a standout, serving a full-fledged steakhouse menu alongside a repertoire of seafood and Creole-Italian dishes, like crawfish boil risotto, oyster and artichoke cheesecake and parmesan-crusted fish.

West Bank communities are rich in restaurants, though their strength is in casual joints and diverse global flavors. Fine dining has been a harder niche to fill. That’s one reason O’Brien’s Grille drew attention to its low-profile address when it first opened in March 2008.

The restaurant did not look all that remarkable from the street, developed in a narrow brick building between a daiquiri shop and a self-storage warehouse. Inside, however, it had the contours and look of a supper club, with a curving ceiling, booths trimmed with glass dividers and a nice bar.

The Jefferson Parish courthouse crowd and Belle Chasse politicos filled the place at lunch, while at night it had a more intimate feel, recommending it for date nights and special dinners.

