Just as the bar has become an ever more important part of restaurant dining, some bars now are developed with the bells and whistles of ambitious restaurants.

New examples have been piling up, like the recently rebooted Franklin and the Elysian Bar, both in the Marigny, and Jewel of the South in the French Quarter.

Two new additions have just landed in different parts of town, both with high style and their own distinct focus.

Bar Marilou brings a French aperitif theme to the Central Business District, from a brand that made its name in Paris.

In the Lower Garden District, Claret is a new wine bar from some local restaurateurs adding an upscale take to growing ranks of indoor/outdoor spots in New Orleans.

1320 Magazine St., (504) 766-9425

Monday to Thursday, from 4 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, from 11 a.m.

Happy Hour: Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday to Sunday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Terroir is that quality of wine that tells you where it's from. New Orleans now has a new wine bar that can make you feel like you’re somewhere else, at least for a glass or two.

Claret opened last week at 1320 Magazine St. But from a seat at its bar, or (more to the point) its patio, that familiar stretch of the Lower Garden District, with its intricate old homes and lingering industrial spaces, can feel suddenly far away.

The new wine bar is part of Framework, a new development of sleek lines and glass walls that frame a patio the size of a pocket park. Finished with tropical plants and artificial turf, this outdoor space looks about as manicured as a putting green.

Claret holds down one corner in back, just across from where a new Satsuma cafe will soon open.

From the outside, Claret looks like a glass box with lights and candles reflected on windows and tabletops. The bar itself, tile-lined and marble topped, takes up most of the room. One of its glass walls folds in to open to a large patio that feels somewhere between classic courtyard and modern urban oasis.

It seems perfectly set up for fashion photo shoots, which is no stretch given that the headquarters for Krewe, the glitzy New Orleans eyewear brand, abuts the patio.

If you’re looking for a bar to take you away for a bit, Claret is set up for the journey.

The people behind it are as New Orleans as it gets. Candace and Mark Latter run Tujague’s, the second-oldest restaurant in the city and home to the French Quarter’s quintessential corner bar.

Mark Latter took the helm after the untimely death of his father in 2013, when it looked like Tujague’s might be forced to close. Instead, Latter was able to recalibrate and give an old classic new currency.

The Latters also run Bar Frances, the upscale/casual bistro for Freret Street’s restaurant row. Claret shares some DNA with Bar Frances, with its cool, modern style. Here, they’ve cooked it down to a wine bar and added the outdoors.

The main act for food is charcuterie, most of it made in house, and cheese boards. Marcus Woodham, chef at Bar Frances, wrote a short menu that cannot be confused with anything more than snacks. Whipped feta, beet hummus and tuna tartare are the more substantial examples; nuts and olives and pickles hold the other end.

This is food for grazing and going slow. With some fizzy Basque wine and a plate of bread and spreads, saucisson and cheese, some strategic shade and a blessed breeze, Claret is a place to peel some time off the clock.

544 Carondelet St., (504) 814-7711

Daily from 4 p.m., happy hour 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily

An aperitif is a type of drink that corresponds with a certain attitude about time and priorities. They're slow sippers and palate-openers, preludes that set the stage and the pace. They are for luxurious, cultivated, pinkies-out drinking.

Aperitif culture is the stated inspiration for Bar Marilou, which opened in mid-May in the CBD. It is a bar for aperitifs on their own and mixed into cocktails, for wine from a list long on lesser-known French labels and for beautiful food served just so.

Bar Marilou feels more salon than saloon. The focal points of this long room are well-spaced sofas and coffee tables. The bar itself is recessed, discrete, halfway to a service bar, though there are still stools when you don’t want to simulate a tea party around the settees.

Bar Marilou was opened by Quixotic Projects, a company that runs a string of buzzy bars in Paris. This is Quixotic Projects’ first bar in the U.S. It’s part of Maison de la Luz, a newly opened boutique hotel related to the Ace Hotel, which has in recent years turned the adjacent block of Carondelet Street into its own complex of restaurants, bars and boutiques.

Bar Marilou has a separate entrance on the side of its stately old building. It occupies what had been a law library, now given a lush redo with walls the color of a Negroni and curated curios all about. Part of a bookshelf is said to open to a 12-seat speakeasy-style private room (it's well hidden; on my visit, I could not detect where it might be).

On the cocktail list, look to the Gallic spritz for a prompt introduction to the house style. Made with Pineau des Charentes, an aperitif related to cognac, a bitter vermouth, grappa and tonic water, it tastes refreshing and light but still has character and flavor.

Farther down the list, the brave Margot cocktail proves a much more potent mix of rum, Campari, pineapple, falernum and absinthe that still tastes fresh and tropical.

Bar Marilou is not set up for conventional dinners, though a burger gives an anchor if necessary. Most of the menu seems like upscale accompaniments to the drinks, like anchovies, cod fritters, terrines and gougeres (cheese puffs).

The scallops, beautifully seared, are finished with white miso and blackberries; the pommes Marilou are one-bite wonders of precise blade work, the potato cut and stacked like pages of a book, topped with creme fraiche and bowfin caviar.

Petite, pricey and precisely composed, this is drinking food for the debonair kind of mood aperitifs can stir.

+21 On Lakeview’s 'other' restaurant row, change is afoot, and family-friendly is key When Taylor Bui looks out the window of her newly-opened Chez Pierre French Bakery, she sees the ideal neighborhood for her own debut in the f…

Chez Pierre in Lakeview brings a next-generation lens to the Viet-French bakery The French pastry arts have become part of the Vietnamese culinary tradition through the generations, with bakeries turning out masterful croi…

+20 At Wishing Town in Metairie, head-turning cakes and soup dumplings to swoon over There are people who will look at a beautifully decorated cake and see their name written all over it, no matter what message might actually b…