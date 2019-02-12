Treo, a lounge and art gallery that helped signal a changing tide on Tulane Avenue, has closed.

Co-founder Pauline Patterson confirmed that the bar served its last drink Monday night, and that the property at 3835 Tulane Ave. has sold to new owners.

Raouf Mousa and Ash Salem have purchased the property, Mousa confirmed, but said he was not yet ready to discuss their plans for it.

Public records show the two men are also partners in a company that bought the Mid-Town Hotel just across the street at 3900 Tulane Ave. in June for $2.7 million.

Patterson and her husband Stephen opened Treo five years ago practically to the week. The two Irish expats had spent the previous decade developing Finn McCool’s Irish Pub nearby in Mid-City, making the old barroom into a celebrated neighborhood spot with an international reputation among Irish pubs.

Treo was conceived from the start as a different kind of venue, with a focus on craft cocktails and local art.

Once a rickety bar called Cajun Pub where signs warned “pimps and hookers” to stay away, the building was remodeled to become Treo with a contemporary design, a large kitchen and a side patio.

The lounge and gallery hosted art shows and art markets, community events and gatherings that ranged from Irish dance sessions to yoga classes to writing workshops.

The bar originally served its own tapas-style menu. Later, MoPho chef Michael Gulotta and his group took over the kitchen to run a restaurant-within-a-bar called Tana, before developing their upscale downtown restaurant Maypop. More recently, the kitchen became what proved a temporary home for Clesi’s, a boiled seafood operation that later opened its own restaurant nearby on Bienville Street.

Treo, which took its name from the Irish word for direction, was inspired by a new direction the Pattersons saw emerging on Tulane Avenue. The construction of the massive medical complexes about a mile away was drawing new investment to the long woebegone commercial stretch, and the Pattersons said at the time they wanted to plant a flag for a small scale, local establishment that reflected the community.

The couple sold Finn McCool’s to new local operators in 2016. They put Treo up for sale earlier in 2018. They have not announced plans for any new ventures.

